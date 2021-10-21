Gary Johnson: "Our travelling fans were let down"

Published: 5:09 AM October 21, 2021

Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United ahead of the Emirates FA Cup 4th Round Qualifying match between Havant & Waterlooville and Torquay United at the Draper Tools Community Stadium, Havant, Hampshire on Wednesday 20th October 2021 | Photo: James Fearn/PPAUK. - Credit: James Fearn/PPAUK

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson, who has new loan signings Harry Perritt and Sinclair Armstrong waiting to make their debuts, says he feels like changing virtually the whole team to meet King's Lynn Town on Saturday after the Gulls' ignominious FA Cup exit at the hands of Havant & Waterlooville.

The NL South Hawks, who had come from behind twice to draw 2-2 at Plainmoor last Saturday, won the Fourth Qualifying Round replay 4-2 in Hampshire after United substitute Dan Martin was sent off with the score at 2-2 in the second half.

Chiori Johnson, on for Keelan O'Connell after only 22 minutes, and Klaidi Lolos scored against the run of play just before half-time to give United a 2-1 lead.

Two of Havant's goals were scored by ex-Gulls Joe Oastler and Scott Rendell.

"We didn't show enough of anything to win the game," said Johnson. "We were second best today. We didn't get anywhere near it.

"Our travelling fans were let down in quality and in passion.

"We are not really threatening. We are not frightening the opposition enough.

"We've got some good players who are not performing at all, and they are certainly not competing enough either against opposition like these.

"I've got to take that into consideration when I pick the next team.

"We need to get some of our experienced lads back, and that's not easy."

Havant dominated most of the first half, and Johnson said: "We had five minutes of good play out of 45 in the first half. They must have had ten corners, maybe even more.

"Then obviously a couple of naive decisions and we're down to ten men at 2-2.

"It gives them oxygen and their fans oxygen, and gives them an opportunity to run their hearts out in the last ten minutes, which they did."

Johnson added: "It's been crunch time for the last three weeks for these lads.

"Every time we play any game is another chance to assess people, to see if we think they have the potential, and it looks like they haven't - we have to have a chat with them about that, a big chat.

"And the boys who have already reached that potential are not playing to their potential at the moment."

Johnson ended by apologising on behalf of his players and staff.