Kyle Cameron goes past TJ Bramble of Dover Athletic. Photo: Dave Crawford/PPAUK Kyle Cameron goes past TJ Bramble of Dover Athletic. Photo: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Cameron headed home in the 26th and 44th minutes, and Johnson said: “Kyle takes a lot of stick off me - he’s a fantastic header of the ball in his own area, but he just needed to improve in the opposition area.

“He’s doing that now, and that’s three goals already this season. He was unlucky not to get another one today.”

Johnson added: “We created many, many chances in the game, and the only slight negative was that we didn’t take more of them

“But we were a bit unlucky with some, and we restricted Dover to very few chances really.

“I am very proud of our players - the work-rate they have put in over the last five games has been tremendous.

“There aren’t that many smiles in our dressing room, because most of the lads are so tired.

“We had a lot of breaks off Dover’s possession but we just didn’t take advantage in the second half.

“But it’s a good win, and a deserved win.

“The boys have deserved a day off on Monday, and then we will concentrate on preparing for the FA Cup at Sholing next Saturday.

“It’s a good start, but we mustn’t rest on our laurels. We must keep trying to improve.”