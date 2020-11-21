SPIRIT and fitness were the key, said Torquay United manager Gary Johnson after a 2-1 win at FC Halifax Town sent the Gulls into a break in fixtures five points clear at the top of the National League.

United won for the seventh time in nine games, with goals by captain Asa Hall and a late Connor Lemonheigh-Evans winner.

But that was only after handing Halifax a soft equaliser and missing a penalty when Danny Wright fired over at 1-1.

Johnson said: “We didn’t quite have that finish, or that Kevin De Bruyne last pass – I don’t think he’s quite available – which we’ve got to work on, although we were only an inch away at times.

“But I was really pleased with the commitment of the boys, the game management was very good at the end and you’ve got to have the fitness to finish strong like that.

“Some teams might have dropped their heads after the penalty (miss), but we kept going.

“The boys knew the importance of getting the three points with a ten-day gap in games now, and that’s probably why they were a little bit nervous during the game.”

United don’t play again until they travel to Wealdstone (4th) on Tuesday, December 1 – the Stones drew a see-saw thriller 3-3 with Sutton United (2nd) in Saturday’s late kick off.