TORQUAY United manager Gary Johnson paid his £9.99 for a live-stream service to ‘spy’ on FC

Halifax Town in their 1-1 draw against Notts County this week, and he hopes it turns out to be a good investment when the Gulls go to The Shay on Saturday (3pm).

Sending scouts in person to cover all prospective opponents is proving a problem during the Covid

crisis, but Johnson said: “We’ve done all our usual research, but I wanted to have a look for myself, so I paid my £10 to watch them on Tuesday.

“I hope it’s a tenner well spent.“

United are still waiting for a firm verdict on a scan on midfielder Armani Little’s pelvic injury, although Johnson says: “We don’t think it’s too serious, but we’re being extra careful.“

But goalkeeper Lucas Covolan, who missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Boreham Wood with a back problem, has trained since and has travelled to West Yorkshire.

So has on-loan midfielder Adam Randell, even though he is suspended for this game.

“Adam asked to come, which was great, “said Johnson. “We have done this before with other lads who couldn’t play for different reasons, and you need them to feel part of things at a time like this.“

Just over a year ago, United won 4-2 at Halifax to move to within two points of the top of the table, and now they go there as leaders.

“The key for us is to try and do everything we can to be top of the league when the fans come back – that’s our focus at the moment, “ Johnson said.

“I am hoping they’re enjoying the results, the games and the streaming in the meantime.

“Halifax are going to be buoyant after their last minute goal against Notts County, and we’ve heard that they are trying to sign a striker in time for this game.

“They’ve got enough anyway to be a lot higher than they are now, and I expect them to be in the top half of the table at least at the end of the season.“