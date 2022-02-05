Johnson delight at 'never-say-die performance'

Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United applauds the supporters at the final whistle during the National League match between Torquay United and Wrexham at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 5th February 2022 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Manager Gary Johnson hailed 'a never-say-die performance' by his Torquay United side after the Gulls took down big-spending Wrexham 1-0 at Plainmoor.

Captain Asa Hall's early header gave United a deserved lead at half-time, and then Johnson's men dug in to clinch an important victory.

"I'm absolutely delighted with the result, of course," said a beaming Johnson. "In the first half, with the wind, we had the energy, created the chances and got our goal.

"Then I thought we defended unbelievably, and that was important.

"All week we have been working on defending their corners and their long throws, which are the same as corners really.

"I thought we showed bravery, not only from our big 'uns, but our little 'uns as well. The boys supported each other, and it turned into a never-say-die performance.

"They pegged us back in the second half, when they had the wind, and we just had to defend it. It was all hands on deck in the second half, but they all gave their all.

"They (Wrexham) are the biggest team in the National League now, so it's a big result to beat them.

"I could pick out every single player and say how well they did. Now we need to use this win to start another little run.

"We're bottom of the top half of the table now, instead of top of the bottom half, and I know which one I like better."