MacDonald was called up because of a training-ground back injury to Lucas Covolan, and Johnson said: “Shaun has always been ready, he didn’t spit his dummy out because he hasn’t been playing and he’s a big character in our dressing-room.

“I told him that I was happy that he was playing, for the reason that he’s always kept a brightness in himself.

“I thought he did fantastic - I can’t remember anything where I thought he didn’t do well.”

Johnson added: “It might turn out to be a point gained in the future, but I thought it was two points lost today.

“If we go to Halifax (next Saturday) and get a win, then this would have been a good point.

“It was a competitive game, but it was a bit too bitty for my liking.

“The wind and rain isn’t conducive to beautiful football, and both teams decided that they weren’t going to be beaten up by the other.

“But credit to both sides for the way they defended - there wasn’t too many mistakes that created chances.”

National League leaders United had midfielder Adam Randell sent off (two bookings) in the 70th minute.

Johnson commented: “I thought the referee made too many bookings against us, especially in the first half - they weren’t all yellow. It was disappointing that we lost Adam.”