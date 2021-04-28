'Gary-time is getting on my nerves'

Published: 8:02 AM April 28, 2021

Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United at the final whistle during the National League match between Torquay United and Aldershot Town at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Tuesday 27th April 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Manager Gary Johnson revealed that match-winning goalscorer Scott Boden would have taken Torquay United's turned-down penalty BEFORE he headed the Gulls to a yet another last-gasp 2-1 victory over Aldershot Town at Plainmoor.

United were angry that referee Daniel Lamport changed his mind, after giving a spot-kick for a foul on Connor Lemonheigh-Evans by Shots goalie Mitch Walker, in the first minute of stoppage-time.

Boden, on loan from Chesterfield, had replaced regular penalty taker Asa Hall, who had given Torquay an early lead with his eleventh goal of the season.

And it was Boden who came up with the 97th minute winner from Adam Randell's cross.

"I'm so pleased for Scott - not only did he play well, but he should have had a goal because he would have taken the penalty," said Johnson.

"It was a great way to win it, because we had to fight for anything we got, and that's what we've done.

"We were fantastic for the first 20 minutes and should have been two or three up.

"We gave them a soft goal back, and still could have been 3-1 or 4-1 up in the second half - you could see they looked happy at 1-1, although they were dangerous on the break."

Of the penalty incident, Johnson said: "Everybody knew on the pitch that it was a penalty - the linesman said the ball was over the bar before Connor was fouled, but we've seen it again and it was 100% a penalty.

"It was a shame because the referee got it right, and then he was surrounded by their players and only then went to the linesman.

"Sometimes a thing like that works as an extra motivation, and I can't praise our lads enough for the way they reacted.

"What a great cross by Adam Randell, and a fantastic deft header by Scott.

"We didn't want to go out of this game with only one point. Other teams have won, which makes it even more important, and they must have seen us at 1-1 in the 95th minute and thought that was it.

"But our boys are putting in their full stint right to the end, we're still top of the league and we'll keep going.

"Mind you, this 'Gary-Time' is getting on my nerves - it's not coming early enough, it keeps getting later and later!"

United (70pts) are still top of the National League, by a point from Sutton (69), who beat Barnet 1-0, and three ahead of Hartlepool, who are now third.

Stockport closed to 65 points in fourth place with a 4-0 win at King's Lynn.