Frustration after many 'injuries' and stoppages in Eastleigh game

Klaidi Lolos of Torquay United skips through the Eastleigh defence during the National League match between Torquay United and Eastleigh at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Monday 18th April 2022 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

"We’re not doctors," the Fourth Official said to Torquay United manager Gary Johnson and his equally frustrated assistant Aaron Downes as another Eastleigh player went down holding his head in Monday's 0-0 draw at Plainmoor.

Indeed, referees and linesmen are not qualified to decide how badly a player is hurt. So, all a player has to do these days, if his team wants to slow things down, is claim a head injury and the game has to stop.

That was just one of the reasons why most of the 3,646 crowd at Plainmoor spent much of the afternoon howling in frustration.

Honest as ever, Johnson was quick to admit that his own team hadn't played well. But at least they were trying to get on with it.

If what we saw on Monday, from visiting players and referee Tom Bishop, is the future, it's not a good one.

Referees can never please everyone and never have. And they're not to blame for poor-quality matches and players trying to 'bend' the rules.

In recent years they've also been burdened with a barrage of law changes and instructions which continue to have spectators, and even football professionals, shaking their heads in confusion.

And there's an apparent reluctance among people like Mike Riley, general manager of the Professional Game Match Officials Ltd, to appear on TV or media to explain the thinking behind contentious areas of the game.

But that does not excuse the standard or the style of Mr. Bishop's performance, and one or two others like him.

Last season, his first at National League level, he booked 56 players and sent seven off in eleven games, including one match where he showed nine yellow cards.

We all hoped that he would have a good game at Plainmoor, but he cautioned six more players, in a far from 'nasty' game, taking his tally this season to 65 cautions in 14 matches, including one 'eight' and two 'sevens'.

Eastleigh, trying to pull out of a poor spell of results, slowed the action down persistently, taking nearly half-a-minute at many set-pieces and requiring treatment for a series of 'injuries'.

Johnson commented jokingly on the lack of urgency shown by the Eastleigh physio on his way to attend some of his fallen charges.

Something is going very wrong here, especially in an entertainment business.

If the so-called powers-that-be can't do a better job, we're going to need a proper conversation between all parties - referees, managers, players, maybe 'even' supporters - to tackle these very real problems.

Not just another set of get-on-with-it 'guidelines' dropped down from above into the laps of people like Mr. Bishop.

That's the attitude which has helped to produce the sort of afternoon the fans endured at Plainmoor on Monday.