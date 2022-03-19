Frustrating afternoon for the Gulls at Halifax Town

Gary Johnson Manager of Torquay United with Aaron Downes, Assistant First Team Manager of Torquay United - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

FC HALIFAX TOWN 2 TORQUAY UNITED 0

Squandering chance after chance in a first half they dominated, Torquay United fell away after the interval and lost to promotion-chasing FC Halifax Town - only the Gulls' third defeat in 16 games - at the New Shay.

Just as he had done in Town's 3-2 win at Plainmoor in November, former United striker Billy Waters hit the net again - his 18th goal of the season - to open the scoring on the hour.

Then Halifax substitute Gerry McDonagh headed their second in the 72nd minute.

But Gary Johnson's Gulls, featuring a return 'debut' by Opi Edwards on loan from League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers, will be wondering how they did not make the most of their first-half quality, possession and pressure.

Halifax struggled to live with them at times, but that all-important finishing touch was not there. And it came back to haunt them.

Edwards, 22, back for his third spell at United, went straight into the starting line-up, where Johnson also recalled Joe Lewis in defence after his one-match suspension.

Ali Omar reverted to the bench where Asa Hall, still on the way back from injury, dropped out. But fit-again Dan Martin returned to the squad after a three-match absence.

Halifax boss Pete Wild was without the injured Jamie Allen, so he brought in Jamie Thomas on the right wing.

Apart from the first few minutes, when Shaun MacDonald was getting used to the setting sun in his eyes and a couple of crosses caused problems, United ran the show in the first half.

They outpassed Halifax, outworked them and pressured the hosts into giving the ball back time and again.

Town goalkeeper Sam Johnson was in regular action, starting with a good save to push a Ben Wynter header behind from Armani Little's free-kick.

From the resulting corner by Little from the left, Connor Lemonheigh-Evans headed over at the near post.

United created opportunities for Lemonheigh-Evans twice, Little, who also sent a 25-yard free-kick just over the bar, and Danny Wright.

Stephen Duke-McKenna was a constant thorn in Halifax's side, escaping markers and driving at the home defence whenever he had the opportunity.

All that was missing was a goal by half-time, which was delayed a couple of minutes when Town lost their experienced midfielder Luke Summerfield to injury - he was replaced by Kian Spence.

But it was a different story in the second half.

Wild had undoubtedly got into his side at the interval, and it showed.

MacDonald had to push a Thomas shot behind soon after the restart, before United had another chance to grab the lead.

Stephen Wearne drove into the penalty area from the left, found Wright and his shot on the turn was deflected onto the post and behind.

Sadly, that was the last real threat from the Gulls for some time.

Where they had been too sharp and too aggressive for Halifax in the first half, they were suddenly second-best.

MacDonald saved from Tyrell Warren at the second attempt before some erratic defending led to Halifax taking the lead in the 60th minute.

Lemonheigh-Evans headed a corner half-clear, but Wright then missed his follow-up, Warburton stuck the loose ball back into the goalmouth and there was Waters with a typical 'poacher's' finish…1-0.

Johnson sent on Martin for Edwards, but Halifax's change of McDonagh for Thomas in the 67th minute delivered almost immediate dividends.

After Wynter nearly let Jordan Slew away for a second, McDonagh did just that.

In the 72nd minute Niall Maher headed Martin Woods' free-kick back across goal and Town's Irish striker sub headed home…2-0. United's defending was not good enough.

It was Dan Holman for Wright and Chiori Johnson for Wearne in the closing stages, but the proverbial horse had bolted by then.

Referee Andrew Miller did turn down United penalty appeals, for a push on Holman, and then booked Joe Lewis for his protests - frustration showing on a frustrating afternoon in West Yorkshire.

Manager Gary Johnson said his Torquay United side 'capitulated' in the second half after the Gulls, so good before the interval, had lost 2-0 away to third-placed FC Halifax Town at the New Shay.

United's hopes of making the National League Play-Offs suffered a blow as former Plainmoor striker Billy Waters, with his 18th goal of the season, and substitute Gerry McDonagh earned Town's 13th win in 16 home games this season.

"It was a typical game of two halves," said Johnson, who started Opi Edwards after signing the Forest Green Rovers winger for the second time on loan.

"It's the best we've played for a long time in the first half. We looked strong, nicking the ball off them in their own half.

"But we didn't get the goal we deserved, and we had enough chances.

"But the momentum changed in the second half.

"The boys needed to fight to get back, as individuals and as a team, and we didn't quite do it.

"Halifax proved that they weren't as bad as they looked in the first half, and we weren't as good as we looked.

"The two goals were the result of set-pieces, one from a set-piece and the other as a result of it.

"I thought we played so well in the first half, but in the second half we capitulated."

--------------

FC Halifax Town (4-4-2): Johnson; Warren, Bradbury, Maher, Senior; Thomas (McDonagh 67), Warburton, Summerfield (Spence 44), Woods; Waters, Slew (Dearnley 86); subs not used - Debrah, Gilmour.

Booked: Warren 58.

Torquay United (3-5-2): MacDonald; Wynter, Lewis, Moxey; Edwards (Martin 66), Duke-McKenna, Little, Lapslie, Wearne (Johnson 82); Wright (Holman 79), Lemonheigh-Evans; subs not used - Halstead (gk), Omar.

Booked: Little 56, Lapslie 57, Lewis 83.

Referee: Andrew Miller (Co Durham).

Attendance: 2,192 (217 Gulls fans).