South Devon's Bryony makes racing history

person

Ellen Grindley And Jim Parker

Published: 4:13 PM December 27, 2020   
History-making Bryony Frost in action - Credit: Archant

South Devon’s favourite jockey Bryony Frost has been rewriting the racing history books again. 

She became the first female jockey to win the King George VI Chase, riding Frodon to victory at Kempton. 

Bryony, daughter of Grand National winning jockey Jimmy who has stables at Buckfastleigh, told reporters: “I have had the absolute best time going round there on him. 

Bryony with dad Jimmy Frost - Credit: Archant

“He has just smashed everyone's expectations. I don't argue with him too much as he is his own personality. 

"I cannot stress how much this horse means to me - he is my life. You dream as a little girl to ride a horse like this." 

The winning duo had also made history at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival, winning the Grade One Ryanair Chase. 

Her 175th career win makes her the most successful female National Hunt jockey of all-time. 



