Frost on form despite ban

South Devon jockey Bryony Frost was still celebrating another headline-grabbing victory when she was handed a shock two-day ban by stewards at Cheltenham.

Connections of Yala Enki, including trainer Paul Nicholls, are still urging Frost, 26, to appeal the suspension, describing it as 'totally ridiculous'.

Frost and Yala Enki, who led from start to finish in the Grade 3 three-and-a-half mile chase at the weekend, are alleged to have drifted off a straight line two fences out, but few thought it was an issue and it did not appear to affect the result.

Frost is in great form, making light of the pressure surrounding the ongoing investigation into her 'bullying' claims against fellow jockey Robbie Dunne.

A 'double' at Fakenham this week earned her 25th winner of the new season, and she has one of the best 'strike rates' in the country.