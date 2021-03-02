News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > Sport

Fraser Kerr leaves Torquay United

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 2:01 PM March 2, 2021   
Fraser Kerr of Torquay United during the National League match between Torquay United and Dagenham &

Fraser Kerr of Torquay United during the National League match between Torquay United and Dagenham & Redbridge at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Tuesday 15th December 2020 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Torquay United have agreed to their Scottish defender Fraser Kerr joining National League rivals Chesterfield on a free transfer. 

Kerr, 28, who signed for the Gulls last summer, had made only seven appearances during an injury-hit stay at Plainmoor and none since Torquay's 4-3 win at Weymouth on January 2. 

The move follows a loan move in the opposite direction for Chesterfield striker Scott Boden, who will remain with United until the end of the season. 

As reported in last week's Torbay Weekly, ex-Birmingham, Motherwell, Gateshead and Hartlepool United centre-back Kerr had found it hard living so far from home in a Covid virus 'bubble' in Torquay. 

Manager Gary Johnson said: "Unfortunately, due to the Covid lockdown rules and Fraser living in digs, he wasn't able to go home and see his family. 

"With him not being involved in the first-team at that time, we agreed to let him go to a club a lot nearer to his home. 

"We inquired about Scott Boden, and I am pleased to say we managed to do deals for both players, and it's a good situation for both." 

Most Read

  1. 1 Paignton holiday park wins top award for customer service during Covid-19 pandemic
  2. 2 Fraser Kerr leaves Torquay United
  3. 3 Angler Tom braves weather to land superb spotted ray
  1. 4 Jim Parker: At last some light - and the dawn of a new era for our English Riviera
  2. 5 Cheers! Agents seal deals on three pubs
  3. 6 Electric vehicle charging points for KFC car park
  4. 7 Goalkeeping decision for Torquay United
  5. 8 Former church snapped up before auction
  6. 9 Top players who will be available on free transfer at end of season
  7. 10 Gary Johnson reacts to Trophy loss

Centre-forward Boden, 31, made his debut in United's 2-1 National League win at Solihull Moors last midweek. 

He was cup-tied for United's FA Trophy Quarter-Final defeat at Woking last weekend, but he will be available for this Saturday's home league game against Hartlepool United. 

Torquay United

Don't Miss

Torquay United player Asa Hall celebrates at the final whistle during the Vanarama National League M

Torquay United

Solihull Moors 1 Torquay United 2

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Torquay United player Scott Boden during the warm up before the Vanarama National League Match betwe

Torquay United

In-out deal ticks both player and financial boxes for Torquay United

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Property of the week in Lower Audley Road

Property of the Week

Ideal first family home in Torquay

Tim Herbert

person
Goal scorer Kyle Cameron. Photo: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Torquay United

Gulls at Solihull tonight

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon