Fraser Kerr leaves Torquay United
- Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK
Torquay United have agreed to their Scottish defender Fraser Kerr joining National League rivals Chesterfield on a free transfer.
Kerr, 28, who signed for the Gulls last summer, had made only seven appearances during an injury-hit stay at Plainmoor and none since Torquay's 4-3 win at Weymouth on January 2.
The move follows a loan move in the opposite direction for Chesterfield striker Scott Boden, who will remain with United until the end of the season.
As reported in last week's Torbay Weekly, ex-Birmingham, Motherwell, Gateshead and Hartlepool United centre-back Kerr had found it hard living so far from home in a Covid virus 'bubble' in Torquay.
Manager Gary Johnson said: "Unfortunately, due to the Covid lockdown rules and Fraser living in digs, he wasn't able to go home and see his family.
"With him not being involved in the first-team at that time, we agreed to let him go to a club a lot nearer to his home.
"We inquired about Scott Boden, and I am pleased to say we managed to do deals for both players, and it's a good situation for both."
Most Read
- 1 Paignton holiday park wins top award for customer service during Covid-19 pandemic
- 2 Fraser Kerr leaves Torquay United
- 3 Angler Tom braves weather to land superb spotted ray
- 4 Jim Parker: At last some light - and the dawn of a new era for our English Riviera
- 5 Cheers! Agents seal deals on three pubs
- 6 Electric vehicle charging points for KFC car park
- 7 Goalkeeping decision for Torquay United
- 8 Former church snapped up before auction
- 9 Top players who will be available on free transfer at end of season
- 10 Gary Johnson reacts to Trophy loss
Centre-forward Boden, 31, made his debut in United's 2-1 National League win at Solihull Moors last midweek.
He was cup-tied for United's FA Trophy Quarter-Final defeat at Woking last weekend, but he will be available for this Saturday's home league game against Hartlepool United.