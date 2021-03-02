Fraser Kerr leaves Torquay United

Published: 2:01 PM March 2, 2021

Fraser Kerr of Torquay United during the National League match between Torquay United and Dagenham & Redbridge at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Tuesday 15th December 2020 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Torquay United have agreed to their Scottish defender Fraser Kerr joining National League rivals Chesterfield on a free transfer.

Kerr, 28, who signed for the Gulls last summer, had made only seven appearances during an injury-hit stay at Plainmoor and none since Torquay's 4-3 win at Weymouth on January 2.

The move follows a loan move in the opposite direction for Chesterfield striker Scott Boden, who will remain with United until the end of the season.

As reported in last week's Torbay Weekly, ex-Birmingham, Motherwell, Gateshead and Hartlepool United centre-back Kerr had found it hard living so far from home in a Covid virus 'bubble' in Torquay.

Manager Gary Johnson said: "Unfortunately, due to the Covid lockdown rules and Fraser living in digs, he wasn't able to go home and see his family.

"With him not being involved in the first-team at that time, we agreed to let him go to a club a lot nearer to his home.

"We inquired about Scott Boden, and I am pleased to say we managed to do deals for both players, and it's a good situation for both."

Centre-forward Boden, 31, made his debut in United's 2-1 National League win at Solihull Moors last midweek.

He was cup-tied for United's FA Trophy Quarter-Final defeat at Woking last weekend, but he will be available for this Saturday's home league game against Hartlepool United.