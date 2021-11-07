News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Former Gulls stars reunited at Plainmoor

Dave Thomas

Published: 10:15 AM November 7, 2021
From left, Jackie Gallagher, Dave Rudge and John Turner

From left, Jackie Gallagher, Dave Rudge and John Turner - Credit: Dave Thomas

Former Torquay United favourites Jackie Gallagher (1982-83), Dave Rudge (1975-77) and John Turner (1978-84) bumped into each other at Plainmoor last Saturday and shared plenty of reminiscences before and after the 2-0 win over King's Lynn Town.

King's Lynn are centre-forward Gallagher's 'home' club these days, so he flew down from Norwich to Devon to take in both his former sides, Torquay--based Rudge has been a regular Gulls supporter for many years and goalkeeper and former South Devon landlord Turner is now match day bars manager at Plainmoor.

