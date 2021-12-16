Football needs a Universal Covid protocol

Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United ahead of the Emirates FA Cup 4th Round Qualifying match between Havant & Waterlooville and Torquay United at the Draper Tools Community Stadium, Havant, Hampshire on Wednesday 20th October 2021 | Photo: James Fearn/PPAUK. - Credit: James Fearn/PPAUK

All Leagues need to draw up clearer guidelines for postponing matches as football starts to tackle the latest wave of coronavirus cases, says Torquay United manager Gary Johnson.

Several fixtures at all professional levels have already been called off because of positive Covid-19 test results or contacts, and the threat of the new Omicron strain is hanging over the game ahead of the busy Christmas/New Year schedule.

Top-level clubs are already arguing over decisions to go ahead with matches or call them off.

"Everybody has got to play under the same rules," said Johnson.

"The National League seems to play to different rules than the EFL, but it's not just the Premier League or the EFL - all the footballing authorities should be getting together.

"Let's get a set of rules out and make us adhere to it, so we all know where we stand."

The Gulls take a break from National League action this weekend, when they travel to Kent to meet NL South side Tonbridge Angels in the Third Round of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

Then it's into a three-match festive programme of Yeovil Town home and away, split by a trip to Eastleigh.