Fixture plans for Devon cricket

Published: 6:28 AM July 9, 2021

The Tolchards Devon Cricket League is expected to finalise arrangements for replayed matches in the next few days after the latest round of Covid-related postponements.

Promotion-chasing Torquay's A Division game with Abbotskerswell was one victim via a 'knock-on' effect last weekend.

A positive case at Chudleigh, who had played Abbots a few days earlier, sparked 'self-isolation' issues which affected several Saturday matches, and the total already called off across the league this season is nearly 40.

With weather postponements adding to the virus problems, clubs want the chance to make rearrangements. Some have already done so.

The League committee has already imposed a deadline of August 29, the last round of scheduled fixtures, for replayed matches, but it must also decide what points to award if those replays are themselves abandoned.

The favourite is a 'points average' based on games already completed.

A week can be a long time in any sport and Luke Medlock, the unfortunate victim of 'hurricane' hitting by Plymouth's Faizan Riaz the previous Saturday, bounced back in Premier Division Paignton's nervy but valuable 13-run win over Hatherleigh.

Medlock, batting at No.6, scored 31 of Paignton's 136 all out and then took 2-22 (7ovs) as Hatherleigh, who seemed to be cruising home, were dismissed for 123.

Leaders Tiverton, who piled up 331-2 (Peter Randerson 219no) in a 157-run win over Sidmouth, still lead with 143pts, from Sandford (137) and Paignton (120), who travel to Heathcoat this Saturday.

Torquay (3rd) have a big game at A Division leaders Bradninch this weekend, while Barton (180-8) are up to fifth after beating Tavistock (165-7) in a rain-affected game - Aussie Justin Saker took 3-26 and scored 39.

Paignton 2nds are still third in C West after Sean Kirk's 5-14 (9ovs), including the key dismissal of in-form Sean McKenna second ball, helped to skittle Teignmouth & Shaldon for 57.

And there was a thriller at Newton Abbot, where Brixham scored 204-8 (Tom Hopper 83, Abdul Muzammil 78) but were caught with an over to spare by South Devon (206-7).

Other Saturday's fixtures for local clubs include: A - Barton v Budleigh Salterton, Abbotskerswell v Tavistock; B - Ipplepen v Kilmington, Chudleigh v Thorverton, Bovey Tracey II v Dartington/Totnes; C West - Brixham v Cornwood II, Paignton II v Hatherleigh II, Ashburton v Teignmouth/Shaldon, Plymouth II v South Devon, Bridestowe v Stoke Gabriel; D West - Yelverton v Babbacombe, Plymstock II v Abbotskerswell II, Kingsbridge v Barton II.