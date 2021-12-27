Rugby: Fishermen's victory over Bournemouth - after 23 years

It had been 23 years since Brixham last beat Bournemouth, so the Fishermen's 26-15 victory over their South Coast rivals at Astley Park must have felt like one of their best results of the Tribute South West Premier Division season.

It also came after a 55-0 drubbing at Old Redcliffians the previous weekend, so it showed that there's little wrong with the resilience at Brixham.

Bournemouth are sixth in the table, to Brixham's eighth, but the hosts held on comfortably to win after leading 20-0 at half-time.

It was their fourth win in five games and, like everyone else, they now take a Christmas/New Year break from league action before a tough one at Weston-super-Mare (4th) on January 8.

It's nearly always entertaining at Queen's Park, where Paignton earned their sixth win of the Western Counties West season, 19-14 against Wiveliscombe.

Tries by David Siddall and Martin Bird, both converted by Mike Sandercock, gave the Cherries a 14-5 lead at the interval, and when Harry Ward also crossed in the second half, it proved to be the clincher.

Teignmouth (5th) were pipped 19-18 at Kingsbridge, but the Bitton Park side now look forward to two tasty 'derbies' in the New Year - home to Newton Abbot on January 8 and away to Paignton a week later.

Nfewton Abbot-v-Penryn, Torquay Athletic's trip to Liskeard & Looe in Cornwall/Devon Division and New Cross-v-Salcombe in Devon One all fell victim to Omicron virus fears.

Those games are due to be rearranged in 2022.

There's now a real logjam at the top of Devon One.

Only four points cover the top five, with Exeter Saracens on 47, South Molton 45, New Cross from Kingsteignton 45, OPMs (Plymouth) 44 and Tamar Saracens 43.

South Molton have at least one game in hand over the rest, and their home game against New Cross when the season resumes is shaping up to be one of the key matches of that promotion race.

Totnes did raise a side, losing 43-7 to Old Technicians in Plymouth, but they now look forward to one of their annual derbies, at Dartmouth, on January 8.