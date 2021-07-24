First friendly for Torquay United

Published: 8:41 AM July 24, 2021

All of Torquay United's new signings are expected to be on show when the Gulls open their pre-season programme away to Poole Town (3pm) on Saturday.

Manager Gary Johnson says that at least two, and maybe three, trialists will also have run-outs against Southern League opposition after the first week of training.

United have signed seven new senior players, plus rookie pros Scott Piper and Alex Moyse, and Johnson said: "No manager ever says that the first week has gone badly, but ours has been really good and we're very pleased with the condition of the lads and the times they've been doing in the runs.

"The first game will be a mixture of everyone, with most of them getting 45 minutes, but all the new lads will be out there."

Poole were top of the SL Premier South Division when the 2020-2021 season was halted because of Covid-19, and Gulls fans are likely to swell a good crowd at the Tatnum Ground.

Torquay return to Plainmoor next week for home games against Truro City on Tuesday night and Plymouth Argyle next Saturday.

Meanwhile, United's National League rivals continue to splash the cash in an effort to win that elusive promotion to the EFL.

Stockport County, Notts County and Chesterfield have all made eye-catching signings in recent weeks, and now Wrexham have completed possibly the 'biggest' signing of the summer so far.

The Red Dragons, under new manager Phil Parkinson and Hollywood actor owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have persuaded striker Paul Mullin to join them on a three-year contract.

Mullin broke club and League Two goalscoring records with 34 for runners-up Cambridge United last season, even had a stand renamed after him at the Abbey Stadium - but then turned down a new deal to stay with them in League One!