First friendly for Torquay United
- Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK
All of Torquay United's new signings are expected to be on show when the Gulls open their pre-season programme away to Poole Town (3pm) on Saturday.
Manager Gary Johnson says that at least two, and maybe three, trialists will also have run-outs against Southern League opposition after the first week of training.
United have signed seven new senior players, plus rookie pros Scott Piper and Alex Moyse, and Johnson said: "No manager ever says that the first week has gone badly, but ours has been really good and we're very pleased with the condition of the lads and the times they've been doing in the runs.
"The first game will be a mixture of everyone, with most of them getting 45 minutes, but all the new lads will be out there."
Poole were top of the SL Premier South Division when the 2020-2021 season was halted because of Covid-19, and Gulls fans are likely to swell a good crowd at the Tatnum Ground.
Torquay return to Plainmoor next week for home games against Truro City on Tuesday night and Plymouth Argyle next Saturday.
Meanwhile, United's National League rivals continue to splash the cash in an effort to win that elusive promotion to the EFL.
Most Read
- 1 £15,000 'compensation' as Nemane leaves Torquay United
- 2 First friendly for Torquay United
- 3 Nemane to Notts
- 4 Hard-fought affair as Barton win derby
- 5 'Golden opportunity' awaits Bay - but we need to get people back into work
- 6 Famous Redcliffe Hotel sold for £4.5 million
- 7 Pro deals for United Academy stars
- 8 Determination and talent... wracked by injuries, Gulls refused to go under
- 9 'Why we just love being part of Team Beverley'
- 10 Expert advice proved to be icing on cake for cafe sisters Abi and Finola
Stockport County, Notts County and Chesterfield have all made eye-catching signings in recent weeks, and now Wrexham have completed possibly the 'biggest' signing of the summer so far.
The Red Dragons, under new manager Phil Parkinson and Hollywood actor owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have persuaded striker Paul Mullin to join them on a three-year contract.
Mullin broke club and League Two goalscoring records with 34 for runners-up Cambridge United last season, even had a stand renamed after him at the Abbey Stadium - but then turned down a new deal to stay with them in League One!