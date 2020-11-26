RETURNING crowds at Torquay United’s Plainmoor ground will be limited to 2,000 after the Government placed Devon under Tier Two restrictions, not Tier One as hoped, when the current Covid-19 lockdown ends next Wednesday.

The Gulls, leaders of the National League, are working to welcome supporters back when they meet Wrexham at home on Saturday week, December 5.

But they won’t be able to accommodate 50% capacity crowds of 3,000, which would have been the case with Tier One status.

Details of how the return of supporters will work is expected to be announced in the next few days, but the whole experience is bound to be different to what fans were used to.

Plainmoor has not seen a crowd since United beat Chorley 2-0 last February 29.

United are still consulting with various national and local safety agencies.

But season ticket holders are expected to be given priority, and tickets will probably have to be bought in advance, as Plainmoor moves to become a ‘cash free’ stadium.

Although family ‘bubbles’ will play a part, social distancing is likely to feature heavily in all areas of the ground – ‘footprints’ have been painted two metres apart on terraces.

Away fans are expected to be discouraged or even banned.

And a major factor in making it all work will be how the operation is stewarded, and how fans will observe the restrictions they are asked to keep.