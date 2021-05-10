News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > Sport

Fans can return to Plainmoor

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 4:50 PM May 10, 2021   
If they are confirmed later this week as being in a Tier One area, the Gulls are expected to be able to accommodate crowds...

If they are confirmed later this week as being in a Tier One area, the Gulls are expected to be able to accommodate crowds of up to 2,500. Photo: Micah Crook/PPAUK - Credit: Micah Crook/PPAUK

Torquay United fans will have the chance to see the promotion-chasing Gulls in action again - at home to Barnet on Saturday, May 22 - and tickets go on sale this Wednesday (May 12).

The Barnet game is the penultimate match of the regular National League season, with Torquay due to travel to Altrincham on the final day (May 29).

United have not said exactly how many supporters will be allowed in to Plainmoor, but they have hinted that it will be the same amount - around 1,800 - who were admitted during a brief lull in the Covid-lockdown just before Christmas.

The figure is dictated by social distancing rules and Torbay Council's Safety Advisory Group.

Season-ticket holders will have their places reserved, with tickets going on sale online from 10am on May 12, by phone from 10am-6pm that day or from 10am-2pm from Monday-Friday thereafter, subject to availability.

All the same arrangements that applied before Christmas will again be in place, including a ban on away fans.

The National League has also confirmed that no visiting supporters will be allowed at any of the post-season Play-Off First Round or Semi-Final matches, which begin on June 5.

Most Read

  1. 1 Fans can return to Plainmoor
  2. 2 Gulls move forward to Stockport
  3. 3 Picture special: Torquay seafront
  1. 4 Stunning 1930s detached property occupies one of best locations in Torbay
  2. 5 Torquay United preparing Yellow Army return
  3. 6 The council needs to act now!
  4. 7 Fish of the month competition has a winner
  5. 8 Opening date revealed for Home Bargains at Torquay
  6. 9 Bryn, 83, gets our books appeal off to flying start
  7. 10 Candidates line up for police and crime commissioner election

Fans of both clubs will be allowed in to the final, although Wembley, the normal venue, may not be available because of national team commitments.

Leicester City's King Power Stadium has been rumoured as a possible alternative.

Torquay United
Torbay News

Don't Miss

Torquay United players Asa Hall and Gary Warren wait for a corner during the National League Match b

Torquay United

Painful win for Gary Warren

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Goal celebrations for Billy Waters of Torquay United during the National League match between Torqua

Torquay United

Torquay United have it in their own hands

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Goal celebration by Torquay United player Billy Waters during the National League Match between Ches

Torquay United

Chesterfield 0 Torquay United 2

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Cruise liners off the Devon coast in Babbacombe Bay

Coronavirus

Cruise workers test positive for Covid-19 before boarding ship in Torbay

Ed Oldfield, Local Democracy Reporter

person