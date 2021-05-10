Fans can return to Plainmoor

Published: 4:50 PM May 10, 2021

If they are confirmed later this week as being in a Tier One area, the Gulls are expected to be able to accommodate crowds of up to 2,500. Photo: Micah Crook/PPAUK - Credit: Micah Crook/PPAUK

Torquay United fans will have the chance to see the promotion-chasing Gulls in action again - at home to Barnet on Saturday, May 22 - and tickets go on sale this Wednesday (May 12).

The Barnet game is the penultimate match of the regular National League season, with Torquay due to travel to Altrincham on the final day (May 29).

United have not said exactly how many supporters will be allowed in to Plainmoor, but they have hinted that it will be the same amount - around 1,800 - who were admitted during a brief lull in the Covid-lockdown just before Christmas.

The figure is dictated by social distancing rules and Torbay Council's Safety Advisory Group.

Season-ticket holders will have their places reserved, with tickets going on sale online from 10am on May 12, by phone from 10am-6pm that day or from 10am-2pm from Monday-Friday thereafter, subject to availability.

All the same arrangements that applied before Christmas will again be in place, including a ban on away fans.

The National League has also confirmed that no visiting supporters will be allowed at any of the post-season Play-Off First Round or Semi-Final matches, which begin on June 5.

Fans of both clubs will be allowed in to the final, although Wembley, the normal venue, may not be available because of national team commitments.

Leicester City's King Power Stadium has been rumoured as a possible alternative.