Families welcome at Plainmoor’s Torbay Weekly Stand

Dave Thomas

Published: 9:24 AM December 15, 2020    Updated: 4:57 PM December 16, 2020
Plainmoor’s Torbay Weekly Stand

Plainmoor’s Torbay Weekly Stand - Credit: Archant

The Torbay Weekly and Torquay United have cemented their relationship with a new, very visible sponsorship – Plainmoor’s Family Stand is now the Torbay Weekly Stand.

The all-seater stand at the Ellacombe end of the ground carried its new livery for the first time at the weekend, when Gary Johnson’s in-form Gulls celebrated with a 3-1 win over Wrexham.

Torbay Weekly editor Jim Parker said: “We see the Torbay Weekly and United as two organisations very much on the up and, hopefully, putting a smile on everyone’s faces.

“The Gulls absolutely fit with the ‘NaturallyInspiring’ message which is at the heart of our paper, and we’re delighted to support the club in this practical way.

“United’s third goal at that end clinched the win over Wrexham, and let’s hope the Yellow Army have many more there to celebrate this season.”

