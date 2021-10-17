Charlton await United - if Gulls can win FA Cup replay
Dave Thomas
- Credit: PA
A TRIP to League One Charlton Athletic - it would be the first time that the clubs have met for 87 years - is the prize for Torquay United if they win their FA Cup replay at Havant & Waterlooville on Wednesday night.
The Gulls conceded a stoppage-time equaliser in their Fourth Qualifying Round tie against Havant (2-2) at Plainmoor on Saturday, but a victory in Hampshire will send them to The Valley in the First Round Proper over the weekend of November 6/7.
The Addicks, Cup winners back in 1947, are currently struggling in League One under manager Nigel Adkins, with former Torquay loan striker Jayden Stockley in their attack.
United and Charlton met eight times, winning only once, in the old Third Division South in the 1930s, and the two clubs have not played each other since the 1934/35 season.
Sunday's Round One draw also handed away ties to Plymouth Argyle, who travel to Sheffield Wednesday, and Exeter City, who will also go to Yorkshire to play Bradford City.
Yeovil Town or Weymouth, who drew 2-2 at Huish Park at the weekend, will be away to Dover Athletic or Yate Town.
