Gary Johnson’s United, who beat Boreham Wood 3-2 at this stage before losing at Maidstone United (0-1) last season, will travel to Southern League Division One South Sholing on Saturday week, October 24.

In Dave Diaper, Sholing have one of the longest-serving managers in the game - he has been in charge for 21 years.

They have made a strong start to the season in league and cup, knocking out Walton Casuals 5-2 in the FAC this week, and they are still in the FA Trophy, where they meet Wantage Town this weekend.

Thursday’s draw threw up all-National League derbies between Aldershot Town and Woking and Sutton United at home to Bromley.

Yeovil Town will host Dover Athletic, Weymouth are at home to Oxford City and Taunton Town travel to Tonbridge Angels.

Pick of the Northern section ties are Solihull Moors v Wrexham, King’s Lynn Town v Notts County and Stockport County at home to Chesterfield.