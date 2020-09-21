Experimental team pick off the young Cherries

Published: 4:59 PM September 21, 2020

Torquay United 3 AFC Bournemouth under-23s 0

Full of hard work and concentration in the first half, Torquay United beat AFC Bournemouth under-23s with second-half goals by new signings Dean Moxey and Josh Umerah and also Olaf Koszela at Plainmoor on Tuesday.

The Gulls had been forced to come from behind to beat NL South side Hemel Hempstead Town 3-2 at the weekend, and an even more experimental team stepped up on that effort to pick off the young Cherries.

Manager Gary Johnson was without six senior players - Asa Hall, Gary Warren, Fraser Kerr, Jake Andrews Armani Little and Liam Davis - although several of those hope to be back for further friendlies at home to Chippenham Town on Saturday and away to Bath City on September 26.

He also had new striker signing Andrew Nelson on the subs bench after he had taken the former Sunderland and Dundee forward off immediately after a first-half booking against Hemel.

Johnson switched from 3-5-2 at the weekend to 3-4-3, with a back-three of Ben Wynter, Kyle Cameron and Moxey.

Striker Koszela and midfielder Matt Buse played in unaccustomed winger roles.

Bournemouth had plenty of possession in the first half, which United beavered away to repel, with Wynter again in polished form at the back.

Danny Wright and Umerah had few chances to develop a partnership up front, although Wright did not trust his left foot when he had a good chance to shoot on a flick by Umerah just before half-time.

But that first-half industry eventually paid off and, after Umerah had a headed goal disallowed for offside, United broke through in the 60th minute.

Buse nearly finished off a good cross by Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, but from Lemonheigh-Evans’ ensuing corner Cameron headed against the bar and Moxey followed in to force the ball home... 1-0.

Two minutes later a forceful break down the right by Lemonheigh-Evans forced a parry from Cherries goalie Cameron Plain, and Umerah was there to bury the rebound... 2-0.

The introduction of Nelson, plus teenagers Scott Piper, Theo Cadby, Louie Slough, Harry Bamforth and Luis Edmondson did nothing to weaken United’s defensive resolve.

Eight minutes from time Bournemouth could not clear Umerah’s run and cross from the left, Bamforth’s shot was blocked and this time it was Koszela who made no mistake from 12 yards... 3-0.

“Bournemouth had lots of passes, which we expected, but they didn’t break us down,” said Johnson.

“We said at half-time ‘We want you to work hard - don’t worry about it’. And when we did find that bit of quality, we were dangerous and more clinical in the second half.

“You’ve got to be very pleased, because Bournemouth have got high hopes for some of their boys. I’ve got high hopes for some of ours.

“That group of young lads have not let us down whatsoever. They have created a tremendous first impression on me.

“There were a lot more positives than negatives, and our attitude towards winning the game was different class.”

Torquay United (3-4-3): MacDonald; Wynter, Cameron, Moxey (Slough 76); Whitfield (Cadby 76) Lemonheigh-Evans (Piper 76), Nemane (Bamforth 76), Buse (Edmondson 76); Koszela, Wright (Nelson 63), Umerah.