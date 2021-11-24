End product problem for United

Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United during the National League Match between Aldershot Town and Torquay United at The EBB Stadium, Aldershot, on 23 November 2021. Photo: Micah Crook/PPAUK - Credit: Micah Crook/PPAUK

'A lack of end product' dismayed manager Gary Johnson after Torquay United had lost for the second time in four days, 1-0 to struggling Aldershot Town at the EBB Stadium on Tuesday night.

Trying to bounce back from a lacklustre 2-1 defeat at Barnet last Saturday, the Gulls - they had Connor Lemonheigh-Evans back from injury and Jake Andrews making his first start of the season - looked the better side for most of the first half and had a Sinclair Armstrong 'goal' disallowed for a push by the young QPR loan striker.

But the Shots, who had lost 12 of their first 16 games this season, sensed that United's bark was worse than their bite and they eventually won with captain Lewis Kinsella's 85th minute free-kick.

"We had enough of the ball…at times we kept it quite well," said Johnson.

"The players actually worked hard, but we couldn't find that bit of quality in the final third to break them down.

"We didn't have an end-product, and neither did they (Aldershot), to be fair."

It was United's eighth defeat in the first 16 games, as many as they lost in the whole of last season's run to the Play-Off Final.

"It's always disappointing to lose, and our fans (242 at Aldershot after more than 400 turned up at Barnet) are always the ones I'm angry for.

"We are in a bit of a rut at the minute, until we get everybody back and flying.

"Eventually they will prove whether they're good enough or not, for the next team that you build.

"We've just got to keep trying and keep working."