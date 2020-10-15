Congratulations to our latest leaderboard winner from last week, Torbay Grecian, who will receive a free subscription to the Inside the Gulls series.

Don’t forget to answer the tie-breaker question – total goals scored in Saturday fixtures only for England’s top five divisions.

This week’s Predicta – can you beat Torbay Weekly’s chief sports writer Dave Thomas

EVERTON v LIVERPOOL - Liverpool win 2-1

Ancelotti will try to keep it tight, but Klopp’s men have so much quality and will be on it after that Villa stunner.

BARNET v HARTLEPOOL - A draw 2-2

Pool will fancy this after their good start, but Barnet have cheered themselves up of late and can hold them.

CHESTERFIELD v STOCKPORT COUNTY - Stockport win 2-1

Hot-and-cold Chesterfield still ringing the changes in attack, County getting into their stride - an away win here.

SOLIHULL MOORS v BOREHAM WOOD - A draw 2-2

Moors have goals in them, but they’ll have some defending to do against a Wood side with play-off potential.

TORQUAY UNITED v DOVER ATHLETIC - Torquay win 2-0

If form means anything (Bromley 4 Dover 1, Bromley 1 Torquay 2), the Gulls will have too much for Dover at Plainmoor.

INTER MILAN v AC MILAN - Inter win 1-0

Covid-19 positives hang over the first San Siro derby, but Inter can edge it despite Ibrahimovic’s return for Milan.

How to play - Click sign up to take part on www.torbayweekly.co.uk. To submit your scores, click the ‘make prediction’ link in the top right of the weekly table. Your predictions must be submitted by 10am on the day of the fixtures to be included in the competition.

You will receive one point for a correct result or three points for a correct score, with a maximum of 18 points available each week.

From December 1, a league table will be introduced with the top Predicta player from the second half of the season picking up the top prize of £1,000.