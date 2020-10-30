The tie at Plainmoor will kick off at 12.45pm and will be broadcast on the BBC iPlayer and website.

It is one of 13 First Round ties to be screened by the BBC, with multi-camera coverage reserved for FC United of Manchester v Doncaster Rovers, Tonbridge Angels v Bradford City and Ipswich Town v Portsmouth on Saturday, November 8, Maldon & Tiptree v Morecambe and Hampton & Richmond v Oldham on the Sunday and Oxford City v Northampton Town on Monday, November 9.

The Oxford v Northampton game will be played after the Second Round draw (7pm).