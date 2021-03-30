Wright back scoring for Torquay United

Published: 9:56 AM March 30, 2021

Danny Wright might be back in action in four weeks' time - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Fit-again centre-forward Danny Wright marked his first game for three months with a goal as Torquay United met Exeter City in a 'reserve' friendly on Monday.

Former Grecians defender Gary Warren also played the first 45 minutes at City's Cat & Fiddle Training Ground.

Both senior players have been out for some time, Wright since tearing his hamstring against Yeovil Town (6-1) on Boxing Day.

Manager Gary Johnson said: "It was a chance for both Danny and Gary to get their first 45 minutes in.

"It was very beneficial for them and for us, and Danny produced a nice finish for his goal, but they still have more work to do to be first-team match-fit.

"The result was unimportant, because Exeter had a young side and we played a mixture of older lads who haven't played for a while or have been on our bench, and younger lads from our youth team."

New striker loan signing Benji Kimpioka from Sunderland was not involved - he took part in a normal training session ahead of Good Friday's National League home game against Woking (3pm).