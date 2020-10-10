BROMLEY 1 TORQUAY UNITED 2

A stoppage-time penalty by Danny Wright completed an impressive second-half fightback by Torquay United to beat Bromley at Hayes Lane.

Gary Johnson’s Gulls trailed to a Byron Webster shot after 18 minutes of a first half in which they had plenty of possession and territory, without making enough of it.

But after the interval they adopted more direct tactics, went at Bromley with a vengeance and then for all three points after a spectacular equaliser by Plymouth Argyle loanee Adam Randell in the 61st minute.

Goalkeeper Mark Cousins, with one astonishing save from Kyle Cameron, and his defence kept Bromley in the game as United kept them under relentless second-half pressure.

It looked as if the Gulls might have to settle for a point, until the 92nd minute - the same time they grabbed a 1-0 victory over Stockport County seven days before.

Then, referee Lewis Smith pointed to the spot as home defender Joe Kizzi fouled sub Gary Warren from behind at Torquay’s seventh corner of the second half.

Wright stepped up, sent Cousins the wrong way and belted the penalty into the roof of the net... 2-1.

Johnson made two changes and switched from 3-5-2 to 4-4-2.

Asa Hall came out of midfield, perhaps with two home games to come next week as he completes his recovery from a calf injury, and Randell took on the anchorman role. A real good job he made of it too.

Bristol City loanee Louis Britton also replaced Josh Umerah up front, while Jake Andrews took on the left-back role.

United had plenty of the ball in the first half and did not play badly, but they were too often outmuscled in key areas and they could not find a telling pass in and around the home penalty area.

In the 18th minute United failed to register a challenge on Ben Williamson as he met Harry Forster’s corner from the right, and they did not win either the second ball or get in a block as the ball dropped for defender Webster to hit an 18-yard shot past Lucas Covolan’s left hand... 1-0.

Covolan also saved low from Williamson on the stroke of half-time to confirm that Bromley were in control.

But it was a very different story after the restart.

United were much more direct, pacy and physical.

Ben Whitfield and Aaron Nemane both went close before Wynter laid a square pass for Randell to hit a dipping 25-yard drive past Cousins just after the hour-mark... 1-1.

Andrews drove narrowly over, Nemane missed a wonderful heading chance from six yards and, with Warren on for Andrews, Whitfield also forced a good save from Cousins as United went for the winner.

It looked as if they might be frustrated, until Kizzi’s clumsy challenge on Warren and Wright’s unerring strike from the spot.

It was no more than Johnson’s men deserved.

Bromley (4-4-2): Cousins; Kizzi, Bush, Webster, Roberts; Forster, Holland, Bingham (Trotter 27), Raymond (Maloney 72); Cheek, Williamson (Alabi 66mins); subs not used - Purrington, N’Ghoul.

Torquay United (4-4-2): Covolan; Wynter, Sherring, Cameron, Andrews (Warren 72); Nemane, Lemonheigh-Evans, Randell, Whitfield; Britton (Koszela 88), Wright; subs not used - MacDonald, Buse, Slough.

Booked: Sherring 41, Wright 53, Andrews 70.

Referee: Lewis Smith (Lancs).