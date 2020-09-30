To comply with the current Covid-19 guidelines, the event consisted of three 15-minute races - scratch, points and pursuit.

The new format proved popular with new riders wanting to try out racing as well providing a new challenge for existing riders.

Perkins used his good form and experience to good effect winning the first two events and maintaining his position in the third for the overall win.

Harry Jukes and Julian Pittocco flew the flag for the club in the Elite races.

There will be more racing coming up at Torbay Velopark on a fortnightly basis.