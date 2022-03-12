News Things to do Sport Building a Greater Torbay Property of the Week
'Commitment and desire' there to see against King's Lynn - Aaron Downes

Dave Thomas

Published: 6:36 PM March 12, 2022
Aaron Downes, Assistant First Team Manager of Torquay United during a Torquay United training sessio

Aaron Downes, Assistant First Team Manager of Torquay United during a Torquay United training session at Seale Hayne training ground near Newton Abbot, Devon, May 20 2021 - PHOTO: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Stand-in manager Aaron Downes hailed the performance of two-goal 'local' boy Danny Wright after Torquay United had beaten King's Lynn Town 3-2 at The Walks. 

Veteran striker Wright, 37, was born Norfolk and marked his return to his home county with goals in the 30th and 35th minutes, before QPR loanee Stephen Duke-McKenna scored what turned out to be the winner with his first Gulls goal soon after half-time. 

"Danny is a Norfolk boy, so he got a bit of stick here, but he loves that and he was superb - a real No.9's performance.  He held the ball up and took his goals well." 

A sickness bug forced manager Gary Johnson to stay away, and assistant Downes admitted: "I was a little bit worried I was going to let him and his wins-record down, but the commitment and desire from the boys was there to see. 

"In the first 45 minutes to an hour, they really put a good effort in, and we could have been a bit more comfortable if we had taken our chances, especially in the first half. 

"King's Lynn gave it a good go, got their two goals and put us under a bit of pressure. 

"We had to see it out late in the game, when Shaun (MacDonald) made a couple of good saves at important times." 

