Crawley Town celebrate in the changing room after beating Torquay United into the next round of the FA Cup on January 29, 2011. Photo: Phil Mingo/Pinnacle

It was Crawley who beat the Gulls 1-0 here in a feisty Fourth Round game in January 2011, to earn a dream tie against Manchester United in Round Five.

This time it’s not former Crawley bosses Steve Evans and Paul Raynor, the managerial duo that Gulls fans loved to hate in those days, involved.

But it’s a big chance for Gary Johnson’s Class of 2020 to upset a Crawley side now managed by former Exeter City assistant John Yems, and reach the Second Round for the first time since they did it under Martin Ling nine years ago.

The tie will be played at Plainmoor on Saturday week, November 7, but still behind closed doors.

After last Saturday’s 2-0 win at Sholing earned the Gulls £9,375 in prize money, just over £22,000 will be at stake against Crawley.

Other ties include Exeter City v AFC Fylde, Charlton Athletic v Plymouth Argyle, Bromley v Yeovil Town, Walsall v Bristol Rovers and an all-League One clash between Ipswich Town and Portsmouth at Portman Road.