News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > Sport

Congratulations from Clarke

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 10:14 AM June 14, 2021   
Chairman Clarke Osborne, during the pre-season The Fans meet Torquay United at Plainmoor, Torquay, D

Chairman Clarke Osborne, during the pre-season The Fans meet Torquay United at Plainmoor, Torquay, Devon on July 31 - PHOTO: Sean Hernon/PPAUK - Credit: Sean Hernon/PPAUK

Torquay United's chairman Clarke Osborne has congratulated the Gulls on 'a fantastic day' as they beat Notts County in the National League Play-Off Semi-Final - but he urged the club to take 'one more step' in Sunday's Final against Hartlepool United at Ashton Gate, Bristol. 

United beat Notts 4-2 after extra-time and Hartlepool upset favourites Stockport County 1-0 at Edgeley Park at the weekend, with a 76th minute goal by in-form striker Rhys Oates. 

"It was a fantastic day, and I am so pleased for every one of our supporters," said Osborne, who approved the move to send free scarves to all United's season-ticket holders before Saturday's match. 

"Congratulations to the 'Big Team' at TUFC - great job again, professionalism with passion. 

"One more step to make on the journey, and I so hope it is on Sunday." 

Osborne seldom attends matches at Plainmoor, although he does visit the club regularly, and he has either watched TV coverage or listened to radio commentaries of almost every game during his three-and-a-half years as owner. 

He lives just outside Bristol, increasing speculation that he might be at Ashton Gate for the Final. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Congratulations from Clarke
  2. 2 'Ecstatic' Johnson heaps praise on players and fans as Gulls win place in play-off finals
  3. 3 Super Gulls soar to play-off final
  1. 4 Queen's Birthday Honours recognise community heroes across Torbay and South Devon
  2. 5 Tributes to much-loved radio presenter
  3. 6 The big screen is back!
  4. 7 Gary Johnson signs up to fourth campaign at Torquay United
  5. 8 Grandpas on The Rock - part one
  6. 9 Oldway Trust recommended as council partner for iconic mansion
  7. 10 I can’t help but feel the ‘holiday vibes’ are infectious
Torquay United
Torbay News

Don't Miss

Lucas Covolan of Torquay United saves from Jordan Keane of Stockport County.Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Torquay United

Goalkeeper on the United bench

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Torquay United fans return during the National League match between Torquay United and Barnet at Pla

Torquay United

Torquay United fans are in the team

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Gary Johnson Manager of Torquay United poses with L to R: Adam Randell is Young player of the Season

Torquay United

Torquay United Player of the Season

Tim Herbert

person
Bettesworths estate agents Division Two Cup - Ilsington Villa (yellow) 3-1 Babbacombe Corinthians

Football

End to Villa's 25-year trophy drought in 50th anniversary year

Neil Hocking

person