Congratulations from Clarke

Published: 10:14 AM June 14, 2021

Chairman Clarke Osborne, during the pre-season The Fans meet Torquay United at Plainmoor, Torquay, Devon on July 31 - PHOTO: Sean Hernon/PPAUK - Credit: Sean Hernon/PPAUK

Torquay United's chairman Clarke Osborne has congratulated the Gulls on 'a fantastic day' as they beat Notts County in the National League Play-Off Semi-Final - but he urged the club to take 'one more step' in Sunday's Final against Hartlepool United at Ashton Gate, Bristol.

United beat Notts 4-2 after extra-time and Hartlepool upset favourites Stockport County 1-0 at Edgeley Park at the weekend, with a 76th minute goal by in-form striker Rhys Oates.

"It was a fantastic day, and I am so pleased for every one of our supporters," said Osborne, who approved the move to send free scarves to all United's season-ticket holders before Saturday's match.

"Congratulations to the 'Big Team' at TUFC - great job again, professionalism with passion.

"One more step to make on the journey, and I so hope it is on Sunday."

Osborne seldom attends matches at Plainmoor, although he does visit the club regularly, and he has either watched TV coverage or listened to radio commentaries of almost every game during his three-and-a-half years as owner.

He lives just outside Bristol, increasing speculation that he might be at Ashton Gate for the Final.