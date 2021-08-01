Published: 1:45 PM August 1, 2021

With the football season just around the corner - the Sky Bet Championship , League One and League Two season’s kicking off their campaign on August 7; Carabao Cup 2021/22 will start on August 9; with the Premier League 2021/22 season starting August 14 unbelievably only 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Next season’s League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30, 2022, with League Two and Championship on May 7 and May 8 respectively.

League One's play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday, May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Saturday, May 29.

The Premier League final day is on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

With all this in mind, the next few weeks will certainly be an interesting period in what could be a very busy time in the transfer market for many clubs.

According to reports, Daniel Levy has given the green light for Harry Kane to join a Premier League rival opening the doors for a possible £160m move on a reported weekly salary of £400,000.

Some good news last week for Tottenham and what could be one of their biggest/best signings this closed season - the signing of Son Heung-min who agreed and signed a new four-year contract.

Following outstanding performances in Euro 2020, Paul Pogba looks to be heading to French giants PSG if the Parisians and Manchester United can strike a deal to take the midfielder back to France.

With the 28 year old entering the final year of his current deal, Manchester United must now make a decision on whether to sell him this summer or allow him to see out his contract.

Looking in from the outside with Pogba’s questionable character and underperformances for Manchester United during the 2020/21 season in certain games, I think United have no choice but to allow Pogba his wish to join PSG, where he could pocket an incredible £500,000 per week.

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish has become a talking point in the transfer market following his outstanding performances for Aston Villa last season and his creative substitution performances in Euro 2020.

I’m not sure where he will be playing next season. Manchester City look favourites to sign him with Manchester United having completed the signing of Jadon Sancho putting pen to paper on a five-year deal.

It is rumoured that Manchester City may have to sacrifice the outstanding Bernardo Silva if they go ahead for a potential move for both Harry Kane and Jack Grealish.

My gut feeling is Grealish will kick off the season at Aston Villa with a possible move taking place during the 2021-22 season.

Locally, it is understood Sunderland have made several attempts to prise Exeter City midfielder Josh Key away from the Grecians.

Talks have been going on for some weeks with an offer on the table said to be worth upwards of £1m including add-ons.

Key has two years remaining on his Exeter contract. He made 43 League Two appearances last season.

Good to see Gary Johnson at TUFC very busy in the transfer market, reshuffling his squad with 14 players departing including three loan players returning to their respective clubs.

The new signings made up of six young outfield players and a new goalkeeper look really good for the future and another exciting season ahead.

Good luck TUFC.

It looks as if Wrexham mean business in the National League and I’m sure will be competing at the top of the League with TUFC.

Paul Mullin, who broke the League Two goal-scoring record last season with 32 goals in 46 games for Cambridge United, helping them win promotion to League One, has decided to drop two divisions to join Wrexham in the National League.

Mullin understandably had many suitors from the Football League but the ambition of the National League club laid out by Hollywood star Rob McElhenney convinced the 26-year-old League Two player of the year to drop down two divisions.

Brave decisions - watch this space.

With pre-season games started, over the next few weeks clubs will be assessing their squads and attempting to make signings or a player who can make all the difference for the 2021-22 season.

An exciting period for fans who can now look forward to the season ahead.