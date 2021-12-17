Bucky Rangers head into Christmas as league leaders

Buckfastleigh Rangers will go into 2022 as leaders of the TCS South Devon Football League Premier Division after last Saturday's 6-1 victory over Meadowbrook Athletic, a win that saw Rangers move four points clear of second-placed Brixham AFC Reserves. Brixham have a game in hand.

Ryan Lucassi moved on to 14 goals with a hat-trick, and he was joined on the score-sheet by Charlie Morgan, Steve Sutton and Josh Zimmerman. Thomas Comyn scored a consolation for Meadowbrook.

Barton Athletic shipped 20 for the third game in a row. Salcombe Town were the benefactors this week, especially Ashley Yeoman, whose nine goals lifted him to the top of the division's goalscorers' chart. Charlie Barnes scored five for the Crabs and Lee Morgan four.

In Division One, unbeaten Kingsteignton Athletic are four points clear with a game in hand following a 4-2 win away at Harbertonford, Mark Voisey with a hat-trick. Tom Reeves also found the net for the Rams, with captain Ash Furnivall and Hadyn Sibley on target for the hosts. Kingsteignton extended their lead thanks to a 1-1 draw between Waldon Athletic and Paignton Saints Reserves at Windmill Hill, Jacob Knapman and Rob Gorvin trading goals.

Paignton Villa's purple patch continues. They made it three wins on the bounce by beating Buckfastleigh Rangers Reserves 4-2. Tom Parvin netted twice for Villa, with Josh Washbrook and Richard Malone also scoring for the home side. Rangers' goals came from Liam Yeates and Samuel Cook.

In Division Two, East Allington United Reserves battled out a 3-3 draw with second-placed Torquay Town. Finley Bullen, Finn Bullingham and Rob Hutchings scored for the Pirates with Curtis Booth, Simon Ross and Pete Summerfield on target for Town.

The game between Babbacombe Corinthians and Newton Rovers also ended three apiece, Curtis Marshall with a brace for Corries. This result left the door open for Watcombe Wanderers Reserves to move up into the top three following their 9-2 home win over Barton Athletic Reserves; William Allen scored a hat-trick from the bench in that game.

Rhys Morrallee doubled up for Dartmouth AFC Reserves as they pulled off a decent 3-0 home win over Newton Abbot Spurs Thirds, Josh Bruckner with the other goal. Ipplepen Athletic Reserves enjoyed a 2-1 win away at Paignton Villa Reserves.

In Division Three, Josh Piper and Dalton Sanders scored for Brixham Town in a narrow 2-1 win at Newton Abbot '66 Reserves, Ryan Thompson with the Sixes' contribution.

A second-half brace from Will Baker and an Ollie Groves goal saw Galmpton United Reserves ramp up the pressure on the top three with a 3-0 win over Paignton Saints Thirds.

Broadhempston United picked up their second point of the season by drawing 2-2 at home to Liverton United Reserves. Niel Ford dispatched both goals for the Robins, with Calum Ford and Charlie Roberts scoring for Liverton.

Christian Williams scored twice for Chudleigh Athletic Thirds in a tight 3-2 win over Totnes and Dartington Reserves. Jack Salmons also scored for Athletic, who have won two on the bounce. Jake Osman and Billy Bartlett found the net for Tots.

In Division Four, Waldon Athletic enjoyed a 5-1 win at Kingsteignton Athletic Reserves, Stephen Rohan scoring twice and Michael Rohan, Lee Henriques and Nathan Hardacre also on target; Tobie Scott responded for the Rams. The Clarets are nine points behind leaders Bovey Tracey Reserves, who didn't play, but have three games in hand.

Brixham Town Reserves hold on to third spot with a 3-3 home draw against Ivybridge Town Development. Alister George doubled up for Town with Alex McKerrell also scoring. Craig Brenton, Kai Burrell and Shaun Jones hit the back of the net for the Ivies who finished the game with ten men, Lawson Turpin sent off.

South Brent are now just a point off third place following their 4-2 victory at Watcombe Wanderers Thirds. Babbacombe Corinthians Reserves picked up three points with a 2-1 triumph away at Newton Rovers Reserves.