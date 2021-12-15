Buckland in last 32 of the FA Vase

Buckland Athletic have pulled another home draw in the Fourth Round (last 32) of the FA Vase - they will meet Egham Town at Homers Heath on Saturday, January 15.

Bucks beat Toolstation Western League rivals Wellington 2-0 in Round Three at the weekend, with goals by Owen Stockton and Charlie Johansen.

Now they have been handed a big chance to stay on the Wembley trail with another home tie against Surrey side Egham, who current stand sixth in the Combined Counties League Premier North Division.

Egham beat Berks County 2-1 away in the last round.

Buckland avoided the other two WL survivors - Bridgwater Town will entertain Tunbridge Wells and Clevedon Town must travel to Southall.



