Buckland drawn away in the FA Vase

Buckland Athletic's run of home draws in the Buildbase FA Vase has come to an end, with the Newton Abbot side drawn away to Newport Pagnell Town in the Fifth Round.

Paul Froude's side, who beat Egham Town 2-1 in Saturday's thrilling tie at Homers Heath, will travel to Newport, of the United Counties League Premier Division South, on February 12.

It is the second time that Buckland, who have knocked out Camelford, Falmouth Town, Wellington and Egham so far, have reached the last-16 - they went one further to the Quarter-Finals five years ago.

After Ben Carter's two goals beat Egham, with Charlie Johansen also sent off with Egham's Trevan Robinson in stoppage-time, Buckland are home again twice this week - against Brixham AFC in the St Luke's Challenge Cup on Tuesday night and Clevedon Town in the Toolstation Western League on Saturday.