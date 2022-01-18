News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > Sport

Buckland drawn away in the FA Vase

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 6:35 AM January 18, 2022
Newport Pagnell Town FC

Newport Pagnell Town FC - Credit: Newport Pagnell Town FC

Buckland Athletic's run of home draws in the Buildbase FA Vase has come to an end, with the Newton Abbot side drawn away to Newport Pagnell Town in the Fifth Round. 

Paul Froude's side, who beat Egham Town 2-1 in Saturday's thrilling tie at Homers Heath, will travel to Newport, of the United Counties League Premier Division South, on February 12. 

It is the second time that Buckland, who have knocked out Camelford, Falmouth Town, Wellington and Egham so far, have reached the last-16 - they went one further to the Quarter-Finals five years ago. 

After Ben Carter's two goals beat Egham, with Charlie Johansen also sent off with Egham's Trevan Robinson in stoppage-time, Buckland are home again twice this week - against Brixham AFC in the St Luke's Challenge Cup on Tuesday night and Clevedon Town in the Toolstation Western League on Saturday. 

Non-League Football

Don't Miss

Tragedy girl

In memory of our loving Emica

Jim Parker

Author Picture Icon
Final whistle celebrations Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United

Torquay United

Gary Johnson: 'No reason why we can't reach play-offs'

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
When a doctor refuses to prescribe any medication they can be accused of not taking the pain serious

NHS

Dr Peter Moore: Blaming GPs is the same as blaming the ship's captain...

Dr Peter Moore

Author Picture Icon
The Purple Angel memory cafe will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so. Photo: Getty Images/iStockp

It's time to come together to make that difference

Norrms McNamara Purple Angel dementia campaign

Author Picture Icon