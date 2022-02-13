It's heartache for Buckland as penalty shoot-out ends FA Vase dreams
Dave Thomas
Published: 4:23 PM February 13, 2022
- Credit: Archant
BUCKLAND Athletic suffered penalty shoot-out heartbreak after opponents Newport Pagnell Town had equalised in stoppage-time in the Fifth Round of the FA Vase in Buckinghamshire.
Owen Stockton, Buckland's former Newton Abbot Spurs midfielder, grabbed the lead in the 66th minute with a spectacular long-range shot after the home goalkeeper came off his line to clear.
But hosts Newport levelled through Ben Ford's last-gasp header to force the tie into penalties.
Both teams led in the shoot-out, but it was Newport who finally won it 4-3 in front of a 1,118 crowd.
Hundreds of supporters had travelled up from South Devon to support Buckland.