It's heartache for Buckland as penalty shoot-out ends FA Vase dreams

Logo Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 4:23 PM February 13, 2022
The FA Vase

The FA Vase - Credit: Archant

BUCKLAND Athletic suffered penalty shoot-out heartbreak after opponents Newport Pagnell Town had equalised in stoppage-time in the Fifth Round of the FA Vase in Buckinghamshire.

Owen Stockton, Buckland's former Newton Abbot Spurs midfielder, grabbed the lead in the 66th minute with a spectacular long-range shot after the home goalkeeper came off his line to clear.

But hosts Newport levelled through Ben Ford's last-gasp header to force the tie into penalties.

Both teams led in the shoot-out, but it was Newport who finally won it 4-3 in front of a 1,118 crowd.

Hundreds of supporters had travelled up from South Devon to support Buckland.

