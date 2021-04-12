Bryony Frost recovering from National fall

Published: 11:25 AM April 12, 2021

South Devon jockey Bryony Frost spent the night in a Liverpool hospital after a crashing fall in Saturday's Grand National.

Frost, 25, was knocked out when her horse Yala Enki fell at the 20th fence after running with the leaders for most of the Aintree marathon.

Frost appeared to be trampled by another horse, and it is reported that she was unconscious for some time. Yala Enki, trained by Paul Nicholls in Somerset, was uninjured.

Frost was treated in hospital, where she was detained overnight for observation, but her family - dad Jimmy trains near Buckfastleigh - later issued a message to say that she was recovering.

It wasn't a good day for the Nicholls stable - stable jockey Harry Cobden suffered facial injuries in a fall in an earlier race on the Aintree card.

Cobden will be out for a while, and Frost will have to serve at least a 14-day concussion 'protocol' absence from the saddle.

Ireland's Rachel Blackmore, who was the leading rider at the Cheltenham Festival last month, became the first woman jockey to win the National when Minella Times led home a 1-2 for trainer Henry de Bromhead.