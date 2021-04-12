News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > Sport

Bryony Frost recovering from National fall

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 11:25 AM April 12, 2021   
Jockey Bryony Frost

Jockey Bryony Frost - Credit: Archant

South Devon jockey Bryony Frost spent the night in a Liverpool hospital after a crashing fall in Saturday's Grand National. 

Frost, 25, was knocked out when her horse Yala Enki fell at the 20th fence after running with the leaders for most of the Aintree marathon. 

Frost appeared to be trampled by another horse, and it is reported that she was unconscious for some time. Yala Enki, trained by Paul Nicholls in Somerset, was uninjured. 

Frost was treated in hospital, where she was detained overnight for observation, but her family - dad Jimmy trains near Buckfastleigh - later issued a message to say that she was recovering. 

It wasn't a good day for the Nicholls stable - stable jockey Harry Cobden suffered facial injuries in a fall in an earlier race on the Aintree card. 

Cobden will be out for a while, and Frost will have to serve at least a 14-day concussion 'protocol' absence from the saddle. 

Ireland's Rachel Blackmore, who was the leading rider at the Cheltenham Festival last month, became the first woman jockey to win the National when Minella Times led home a 1-2 for trainer Henry de Bromhead. 

Most Read

  1. 1 All guns blazing from Torquay United
  2. 2 Adventure tourist attractions promoting Bay as premier outdoor destination
  3. 3 The community legacy left by Alan Slough
  1. 4 Jim Parker: Dave on the warpath again as 'majority lose out to minority' in anti-social battle
  2. 5 Father Gorran - longest serving parish priest in Bay - retires and praises his 'wonderful people'
  3. 6 High streets need to be full of great offerings and bustling with keen shoppers
  4. 7 Torquay United 2 Weymouth 1
  5. 8 'Must do better' says Johnson as Gulls drive for promotion
  6. 9 Prince Charles in moving tribute to 'my dear Papa'
  7. 10 Apartment offers fabulous sea views across Torbay to Berry Head

Don't Miss

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson has a look at the pitch before the National League Match betwee

Torquay United

Gary Johnson Wrexham reaction

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Goal celebrations for Aaron Nemane of Torquay United during the National League match between Weymou

Torquay United

Semi-final mentality for Torquay United

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Goal celebration by Torquay United player Sam Sherring during the National League Match between Wrex

Torquay United

Wrexham 0 Torquay United 1

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Torquay United's Manager, Paul Buckle applauds the Torquay United fans - Photo mandatory by-line:Phi

Torquay United

Legends of the Buckle era

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon