Bryony makes racing history

Published: 2:02 PM December 27, 2020

South Devon jockey Bryony Frost took her already-stellar career to new heights when she rode a masterful pillar-to-post race to win the prestigious King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day aboard her beloved Frodon.

In the process Frost, 25, from Buckfastleigh, became the winning-most female National Hunt jockey in Great Britain – it was her 175th victory – her third Group One triumph, with prize-money well over £2.5 million.

Frodon and Frost were available at 25/1 and then 20/1 at the off, far less fancied than trainer Paul Nicholls’ other runners, including favourite Clan Des Obeaux and Cryname, the highest rated chaser in training.

But Frodon made the pace as he usually does, and he and Frost jumped and galloped their rivals into submission over the three miles, eventually winning by two-and-a-quarter lengths from Waiting Patiently, with Clan Des Obeaux third.

“When you have a horse that’s as athletic and determined as he is, anything is possible,” said Bryony, who was actually banned for two days for a fairly mild `interference’ with a chasing rival nearly half-a-mile from home.

“He lent into the bit and started to elevate himself again, and I thought ‘God, they’re going to have to be really special to come past us today.

“When we got to the line in front, I couldn’t believe it. “

Nicholls immediately said that the pair had won ‘fair and square’ and pointed them towards the Gold Cup in March at Cheltenham, which happens to be Frodon’s, and Frost’s, favourite course.

The bookies already have them at 16/1 to win there.