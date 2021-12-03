Bryony gives evidence to disciplinary panel

South Devon jockey Bryony Frost has repeated claims that fellow rider Robbie Dunne 'opened his towel and shook himself' in front of her while he was naked in the weighing room.

Frost was giving evidence to a disciplinary panel in London, where Dunne is accused of 'bullying and harassment' of Buckfastleigh's leading UK female jockey.

It was on the second day of the hearing, where Dunne has already admitted one breach of the rules, behaving in a violent or improper manner towards Frost at a meeting at Southwell last season.

Frost, 26, wiped away tears at some points in her evidence, although Dunne insisted that being naked was not a sexual act and only part of walking from one area of the weighing room to another.

The hearing, instituted by the British Horseracing Board, is due to run for three days this week and, if necessary, another three days next week.

Dunne, 36, could face a long suspension and a fine if he is found guilty on enough of the charges.