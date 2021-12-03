News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > Sport

Bryony gives evidence to disciplinary panel

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 8:14 AM December 3, 2021
Jockey, Bryony Frost. - RACE 2 - 1:30 Taunton - Newton King Estate Agents Novices' Hurdle (GBB Race)

Jockey Bryony Frost - Credit: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK

South Devon jockey Bryony Frost has repeated claims that fellow rider Robbie Dunne 'opened his towel and shook himself' in front of her while he was naked in the weighing room. 

Frost was giving evidence to a disciplinary panel in London, where Dunne is accused of 'bullying and harassment' of Buckfastleigh's leading UK female jockey. 

It was on the second day of the hearing, where Dunne has already admitted one breach of the rules, behaving in a violent or improper manner towards Frost at a meeting at Southwell last season. 

Frost, 26, wiped away tears at some points in her evidence, although Dunne insisted that being naked was not a sexual act and only part of walking from one area of the weighing room to another. 

The hearing, instituted by the British Horseracing Board, is due to run for three days this week and, if necessary, another three days next week. 

Dunne, 36, could face a long suspension and a fine if he is found guilty on enough of the charges. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Norrms McNamara: Ten-second delay...
  2. 2 Gaffer: 'I've got us in this mess - and I've got to get us out of it'
  3. 3 'Midwifery Mermaids' brave frrrr-eezing water in year-long charity challenge
  1. 4 Riviera to stage new winter cricket academy
  2. 5 Five new business units planned in coach station overhaul
  3. 6 How studying Neanderthals helps understand the Covid-19 risks 
  4. 7 Bay asked to unite in 'Festive Food Appeal'
  5. 8 Rowing: GB rower is guest of honour at presentation night
  6. 9 Gulls start Trophy journey in Tonbridge
  7. 10 Santa's James Bond-style arrival - and The Grinch came too
Torbay News

Don't Miss

Shop front

Torbay Council

Jim Parker: Top fashion store Maggie & Co closes doors after 48 years -...

Jim Parker

person
Noman 'Norrms' McNamara, the Torquay man behind the the Purple Angel dementia awareness campaign

Health Care

How we can cope with the Enemy Within

Norrms McNamara

Logo Icon
Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United and Aaron Downes, Assistant Manager of Torquay United during

Torquay United

Johnson looking to turn around the "mess"

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
A dejected Sinclair Armstrong of Torquay United at full-time following the Vanarama National League

Football

Gary Johnson: Whatever I may say, I'm a very bad loser

Gary Johnson

Author Picture Icon