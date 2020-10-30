South Devon jockey Bryony Frost and Paul Nicholls-trained Frodon forced their way into Gold Cup contention after the most popular team in National Hunt racing pulled off another impressive Cheltenham victory at the weekend.
Returning to the scene of their Ryanair Chase victory at least year’s Festival, eight-year-old Frodon shouldered top weight of 11st 12lbs and still led from start to finish to beat stablemate West Approach at odds of 9/2 in the three-mile Matchbook Handicap Chase.
It was Frodon’s sixth course win, taking his career prizemoney to more than £800,000, and Frost said: “He was gaining two to three lengths with every jump - he really is just magic to be with.”
Nicholls admitted that a tilt at the Gold Cup is now an obvious option.
