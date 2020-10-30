Returning to the scene of their Ryanair Chase victory at least year’s Festival, eight-year-old Frodon shouldered top weight of 11st 12lbs and still led from start to finish to beat stablemate West Approach at odds of 9/2 in the three-mile Matchbook Handicap Chase.

It was Frodon’s sixth course win, taking his career prizemoney to more than £800,000, and Frost said: “He was gaining two to three lengths with every jump - he really is just magic to be with.”

Nicholls admitted that a tilt at the Gold Cup is now an obvious option.