Bromley game on the box

Published: 6:45 AM October 6, 2021

Dan Martin of Torquay United heads away from Kane Smith of Boreham Wood during the National League match between Boreham Wood and Torquay United at Meadow Park, Boreham wood, Hertfordshire on 5th October 2021 - PHOTO: Micah Crook/PPAUK - Credit: Micah Crook/PPAUK

Torquay United's National League game at Bromley this Saturday (Oct 9) will now be televised live by BT Sport cameras.

The kick-off time will remain the same (3pm), not moved to the regular 5.20pm slot for BT coverage.

It will be the second time this season that the Gulls have been 'on the box' - BT Sport also screened their 2-2 draw at Chesterfield recently.

The Bromley-v-Torquay match at Hayes Lane has been added because scheduled coverage of Boreham Wood-v-Dagenham & Redbridge has been cancelled due to 'technical issues beyond both parties' control'.