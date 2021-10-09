Bromley 2 Torquay United 0

Published: 5:20 PM October 9, 2021

Omar Sowunmi of Bromley in possession ahead of Connor Lemonheigh-Evans of Torquay United during the Vanarama National League match between Bromley and Torquay United at Hayes Lane, Bromley, Greater London on Saturday 9th October 2021 | Photo: James Fearn/PPAUK. - Credit: James Fearn/PPAUK

Torquay United were no match for bang-in-form Bromley and slipped to their second 2-0 away defeat in the space of five days as the Ravens won for the fifth successive game in front of BT Sport cameras at Hayes Lane.

Gary Johnson's Gulls, who had lost by the same scoreline at Boreham Wood on Tuesday night, posed little threat to Bromley, who strengthened their promotion push with first-half goals by Marcus Sablier (17mins) and defender Omar Sowunmi (36).

United did better in the second half, but only goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald stood between the Ravens and a bigger win in the closing stages.

Still without injured duo Danny Wright and Alex Addai, Johnson recalled Chiori Johnson to midfield in place of Keelan O'Connell, who dropped to the bench.

There was little to choose between the sides, Bromley slightly more on the front foot, for the first quarter of an hour.

But in the 17th minute Gary Alexander beat the offside trap on Bromley's right hand side, delivered an inviting cross and Sablier had made ground from midfield to finish with an acrobatic first-time volley into the roof of the net from just outside the six-yard box…1-0.

Ravens defender Chris Bush sent a 25-yard free-kick just wide as United struggled to make any real impact as an attacking force.

The ball simply wasn't sticking up front, and they gave the ball away in midfield too easily.

It was more than half-an-hour before the Gulls raised any concern for home goalie Mark Cousins, Tom Lapslie making a good run from midfield before firing not far wide from 20 yards.

The way the game was going, it would have been a bonus if United could have made it to half-time at 0-1, but in the 36th minute Bromley extended their lead.

Sowunmi won the first header on a Billy Bingham free-kick, nodded the ball down, Cheek returned the compliment with a flick-pass and Sowunmi swung his right foot for a 16-yard shot into the top right-hand corner…2-0.

After Corey Whitely fired just wide early in the second half, it was no surprise when Johnson made his first change as early as the 56th minute.

It was Klaidi Lolos for Holman, who had picked up a knock, and then, after bookings for Lemonheigh-Evans and Wynter, O'Connell for Martin.

O'Connell didn't have the best of starts, Luke Coulson beating him all too easily on United's left, cutting in and forcing MacDonald to a smart save by his near-post.

United raised their game a little, without producing any real penetration near goal, before MacDonald had to pull off another good stop from Whitely as Bromley began to catch the Gulls on the break.

Johnson sent on centre-back Ali Omar in the 84th minute, pushing Joe Lewis up front as he had done at Boreham Wood in midweek.

Lewis nearly scored too, twice, with a shot deflected wide and a header onto the underside of the bar from a Little corner.

With Wright sidelined, that might be a move worth repeating. But it was not enough on this occasion.

Indeed, it took two more outstanding saves by MacDonald from Cheek and sub Louis Dennis to stop Bromley making it 3-0 in stoppage-time.

Bromley (4-4-2): Cousins; Webster, Bush, Sowumni; Coulson, Bingham, Trotter (Skeffington 79), Sablier (Dennis 63), Whiteley; Cheek, Alexander (Alabi 57); subs not used - Lawlor, Forster.

Booked: None.

Torquay United (3-5-2): MacDonald; Wynter, Lewis, Moxey; Johnson, Little, Hall, Lapslie, Martin (O'Connell 66); Lemonheigh-Evans, Holman (Lolos 56); subs not used - Halstead, Omar, Andrews, O'Connell, Lolos.

Booked: Lemonheigh-Evans 59, Wynter 64..

Referee: Garreth Rhodes (W Riding).