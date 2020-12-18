Published: 9:26 AM December 18, 2020

Torbay Police were looking for their third TCS SDFL win in a row as they hosted table-topping Windmill FC.

The Plymouth side had narrowly won the reverse fixture 2-1 back in October so the Bees might have fancied their chances with home advantage.

But after 40 minutes, it was the visitors who broke the deadlock thanks to Tommy Phillips and the goals kept on coming from there onwards.

Captain Sam Doyle made it two before Phillips grabbed a second on the hour mark. Luke Cloke then added a brace, the first from the penalty spot, before Curt Dennan made it six.

The tide then turned in the Police's favour with Phillips missing a penalty and substitute Aaron Johns sent off for The Windmill.

Bobby Chancellor and Dan Keating pulled goals back for the Bees but it only served to take some of the shine off another convincing win by the Premier Division leaders.

Brixham AFC Reserves posted back-to-back wins over Barton Athletic in Saturday's all-Torbay Premier Division clash.

Scott Robinson scored to make it two goals in two appearances with Reece Somers also on target in a 2-0 victory.

Brixham can now start looking up the table while Barton need to halt a slide which has seen them lose five on the trot.

The division's top scorers, Meadowbrook Athletic, bagged another three as they defeated bottom club Buckland Athletic Development 3-0 for consecutive home wins.

Ben Bowhay, James Thomas and substitute Liam Collings each found the net as Brook celebrated two home wins and clean sheets on the bounce.

They remain a point behind the leaders but with a game in hand.

Ipplepen Athletic picked up where they left off in October, beating Ivybridge Town Reserves 3-1 at Moor Road for their third victory in a row. Pens complete the top three.

Salcombe Town travelled to Poole Lane for a South Hams derby and were 3-2 up with seconds to go when a late Rob Tapper header earned East Allington United a point.

Josef Sita and Finley Bullen also scored for the Pirates while the Crabs' goals came from Ashley Yeoman, Joshua Harris and an own goal.

The spoils were also shared in an eventful game at Osborne Park. Callum Foskett and substitute Darren Fisher found the net for Newton Abbot '66 but strikes from Todd Ballman and Jamie Bowen secured a point for visiting Broadmeadow ST. Keiran Fletcher was sent off for the hosts.

Elburton Villa Reserves picked up their second win of the season with a 3-1 triumph away at Buckfastleigh Rangers.

Goals in each half by Samuel Massey and Callum Nightingale helped Division One leaders Galmpton United to a hard-fought 2-0 win at Kingskerswell and Chelston.

Ashburton remain second but had to come from behind at home to Beesands Rovers. Four goals in five minutes sent the Ashes on course for a 6-2 victory with Callum Noyce scoring four and Tom Arnold and Damien Francis-Furnivall also netting. The Bees' goals came from Tom Harvey and Louis Brace.

Darren Bastow rolled back the years to score for Upton Athletic who beat Harbertonford 3-2 at Torquay's Armada Park.

Lee Chamberlain and Bart Karkau joined Bastow on the score-sheet with Fords' goals delivered by Sam Passmore and the reliable David Hatch.

Waldon Athletic Reserves and Paignton Villa Reserves are still seeking their first points of the season. Benjamin Hamilton-Hill put away a hat-trick as Chudleigh Athletic Reserves won 6-1 at home to Villa while a Rob Gorvin treble helped Paignton Saints Reserves to a 7-2 victory at home to Waldon.

The other second tier game saw Abbotskerswell come away from Broadpark with a 3-1 win against Kingsteignton Athletic Reserves.