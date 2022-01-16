Brilliant Buckland advance in the FA Vase

Ben Carter’s goal six minutes from time snatched a 2-1 victory for Buckland Athletic over Egham Town and sent the Newton Abbot side through to the last-16 of the Buildbase FA Vase in a breathless tie at Homers Heath.

Both sides finished with ten men, after home forward Charlie Johansen and Egham's Trevan Robinson were sent off as tempers flared in stoppage-time, but it's Western League Buckland - they reached the Quarter-Finals five years ago - who stay on the Wembley trail after a memorable match.

Paul Froude's Buckland took the lead through Josh Webber's early penalty, only for Egham of the Combined Counties League to equalise in the second half through Brenden Matthew, also from the spot.

But the Yellows, who created the clearer chances in front of their own fans, clinched victory when former Bideford forward Carter's hooked shot in the 84th minute bounced over the outstretched arm of the Town goalkeeper.

Buckland made a great start, taking the lead in the tenth minute.

A good move between Johansen and Ciaran Bridger slipped Webber in behind the Egham defence, Town defender Sammad Raz was adjudged by referee James Gould to have tripped him and Carter stepped up for the penalty.

He made no mistake, tucking the spot-kick into the bottom left-hand corner.

Both sides had chances in an entertaining first half - Johansen, Frazer Clark and Owen Stockton all went close for the hosts.

Johansen for Buckland and Reece York for Egham both hit the woodwork and Andy Collings made a couple of smart saves for the Yellows.

Buckland were reduced ten men early in the second half, when centre-back Rob Farkins was 'sin-binned', before Egham equalised in the 67th minute.

A long high ball into the Athletic box hit Clark's hand, above his head, and again Mr Gould pointed to the spot.

This time Matthew did the honours and Egham were level.

Buckland manager Froude sent on Swann and Bush, and their fresh legs helped in the closing stages of a breathless tie.

Swann crossed for Bridger to have a shot saved before Carter's opportunism regained the lead.

In a frantic finish, Johansen and Robinson were both sent off for a fracas during four minutes of stoppage-time, but Buckland were into the Fifth Round Proper.