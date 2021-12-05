Brilliant Bryony wins at Sandown

Record-beating trainer Paul Nicholls lauded the character and professionalism of jockey Bryony Frost after South Devon's favourite sportswoman ended a traumatic week with a brilliant victory aboard Greanateen in the Grade One Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown Park.

Frost, 26, had spent a trying and emotional week under examination at the British Horseracing Association inquiry into her claims of bullying and harassment by fellow jockey Robbie Dunne.

The hearing will resume next Tuesday, but Frost broke off to ride at Exeter on Friday and then produced one of her most polished performances to win the two-mile chase on 12/1 shot Greanateen by five-and-a-half lengths from Nicholls stablemate Hitman.

She was greeted by three-cheers from the crowd around the unsaddling enclosure and said: "It's huge to hear that support.

"It's the most blissful place you can be, on the back of horses like him."

Nicholls, who was winning a record 12th Tingle Creek, said: "To come back here and win a Grade One is testament to Bryony and her professionalism. Full marks to her."