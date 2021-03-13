Boreham Wood 0 Torquay United 0

Published: 7:52 PM March 13, 2021

Asa Hall of Torquay United looks dejected after the National League match between Boreham Wood and Torquay United at Meadow Park, Boreham wood, Hertfordshire on March 13 2021. - PHOTO: Micah Crook/PPAUK - Credit: Micah Crook/PPAUK

Captain Asa Hall had another penalty saved and Boreham Wood hit the woodwork twice in the second half as Torquay United ground out a draw in front of the BT Sport cameras at Meadow Park.

Gary Johnson's Gulls should have been in front by half-time, but Wood - this was their eleventh draw of the season - had the better of the second half. So a point apiece was probably a fair result.

The draw was not enough for United to move above Hartlepool and into second place, but they have still lost only twice away from Plainmoor and won eight times.

They might well have made it nine if Hall, who also 'missed' in the FA Trophy at Woking recently, had converted from the spot in the 28th minute.

The Gulls were on top at the time.

Johnson recalled Waters up front alongside Boden, Jake Andrews dropping to the bench, where goalkeeper Lucas Covolan returned after his ankle injury but young on-loan duo Rob Street and Max Sheaf were not involved.

Wood manager Luke Garrard brought ex-United centre-half Krystian Pearce into defence, joining former Gull Tyrone Marsh in the starting line-up, but veteran targetman Matt Rhead did not make the squad.

The first half was littered with mistakes by both sides on the ball, and it was a disjointed 45 minutes as a result.

Waters and Kane Smith both went down too easily for referee Dave Richardson to give early penalties, while Boden shot weakly on the turn at Ashmore and Kabby Tshimanga fired well over in the only goalmouth incidents of note in the first 25 minutes.

But United did have the better of things in possession and territory, without making it count, until the 28th minute.

Then, Ben Whitfield got down the left, pulled back a low cross and, as Little went to shoot from 15 yards, he was nudged over by Gus Mafuta.

Mr. Richardson needed little convincing about that decision - penalty.

But Hall, who had followed three successful spot-kicks with one saved, struck this one too close to Ashmore, who dived to his right and beat the ball away all too comfortably.

Ten minutes later, Lemonheigh-Evans broke down the right, crossed to the far post and, as the ball just cleared Boden, Whitfield volleyed wide - he should have hit the target.

Whitfield's touch let him down in the area on a pass by Waters - another chance gone - before the Gulls' left-winger appeared to jar his right knee in a tackle with Smith on the stroke of half-time.

United continued to press for a breakthrough in the second half, but it led to them being caught on the counter-attack.

Whitely fired wide for Wood, Tshimanga hit the right-hand post with a clever chip from a Whitely cross in the 57th minute, and four minutes later, Whitely hit the same post with a low drive across Shaun MacDonald.

Wood came on stronger as the game went on, but United still had their moments.

Waters had one snapshot saved, hit another effort off target and Hall headed narrowly wide before Marsh had a wonderful chance to win it in the 83rd minute.

Sub Lee Francis-Angol crossed from the left and Marsh, on the penalty spot, swing his left foot with MacDonald to beat and screwed the ball wide of the far post.

Johnson sent on Umerah and Koszela in the 84th minute, for Boden and Whitfield, but there was to be no later winner - and a draw was probably a fair result.

Boreham Wood (3-5-2): Ashmore; Pearce, Fyfield, Ilesanmi; Smith, Mafuta, Murtagh (Francis-Angol 77), Ricketts, Whitely; Tshimanga, Marsh; subs not used - Huddart, Woodards, Coulthirst, Morias.

Booked: Ricketts 58.

Torquay United (4-4-2): MacDonald; Randell, Wynter, Sherring, Lewis; Lemonheigh-Evans, Little (Buse 75), Hall, Whitfield (Koszela 84); Boden (Umerah 84), Waters; subs not used - Covolan, Andrews.

Booked: None.

Referee: David Richardson (W. Riding).