Promotion pressure in the National League

Dave Thomas

Published: 5:17 AM March 14, 2021   
Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United looks dejected after the National League match between Boreh

Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United looks dejected after the National League match between Boreham Wood and Torquay United at Meadow Park, Boreham wood, Hertfordshire on March 13 2021. - PHOTO: Micah Crook/PPAUK - Credit: Micah Crook/PPAUK

The pressure is well and truly on at the top of the National League, after all Torquay United's promotion rivals picked up points as the Gulls drew 0-0 at Boreham Wood. 

New leaders Sutton United (53pts) opened up a four-point gap with a 1-0 win at King's Lynn Town, who could field only three substitutes, including 50-year-old goalkeeping coach Paul Bastock. 

Second-placed Hartlepool United (49), who travel to King's Lynn on Tuesday night, were held 0-0 at home by Eastleigh. 

But Wrexham are up to fourth after a 2-0 home win over Weymouth and Notts County (6th) beat Wealdstone away 1-0. 

The Gulls (48) are a point behind Hartlepool with two games in hand, and manager Gary Johnson felt that their result at Boreham Wood was a fair one. 

"We missed a penalty early on, and they hit the post a couple of times," he said. 

"Both teams didn't really create lots of opportunities, which is always disappointing, but at the end of the day we're going away with a point." 

United head for Maidenhead - ex-Gulls Nathan Blissett and Dan Sparkes gave them a 2-0 home win over Chesterfield - on Tuesday, with Johnson adding: "We will take it for now, but know that we've still got to improve a little bit." 

Torquay United

