Boreham Wood 2 Torquay United 0

Published: 9:59 PM October 5, 2021

National League match between Boreham Wood and Torquay United at Meadow Park, Boreham wood, Hertfordshire on 5th October 2021 - PHOTO: Micah Crook/PPAUK - Credit: Micah Crook/PPAUK

Torquay United could not follow up their 5-0 home win over Wealdstone at the weekend, for they were well beaten by in-form Boreham Wood with goals either side of half-time at Meadow Park on Tuesday night.

The Gulls started promisingly and they finished strongly, but in between they were beaten by Kane Smith's well-worked goal in the 42nd minute and a penalty, conceded by Joe Lewis and converted by former United loanee Scott Boden in the first minute of the second half.

Wood, who have lost only once in their first ten games, were the stronger side physically and deserved not only to win, but to move into second place in the National League table.

United were unchanged from the XI which started the Wealdstone win, but manager Gary Johnson recalled fit-again Chiori Johnson to the bench in place of Gabby Rogers.

Wood boss Luke Garrard made his first changes in nine games, promoting Gus Mafuta and Connor Smith in midfield for ex-Gulls loanee Josh Rees and Frankie Raymond.

There was nothing wrong with the way United started.

Dan Martin sent an early drive just over the angle of post and bar and, although Joe Lewis got in an important block following a diagonal cross by Wood left-back Femi Ilesanmi, it was the Gulls who were on the front foot.

Martin and Dean Moxey combined well down the left and posed a visible threat.

Home defender Will Evans only just stopped Martin getting on the end of an Armani Little cross, and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans miskicked after a slick move between Moxey, Martin and Little in the 16th minute.

But the Gulls could not maintain that tempo, or enough possession, and it helped Wood to force their way into the game just before the half-hour mark.

Lewis deflected a Jacob Mendy shot behind and then Boden, from Wood's best chance so far, fired over in the 35th minute as Shaun MacDonald and Asa Hall went to put him under pressure.

The warning signs were there to see, but United could not seem to regain their earlier grip and in the 42nd minute they were punished.

Give Wood credit for the way they put a dozen passes together, but Torquay should have done more to break up the move before Smith gleefully fired home…1-0.

A goal just before half-time was bad enough timing. A goal just after the restart was worse.

Lewis it was who was adjudged to have pushed former United striker Tyrone Marsh over, and Boden scored from the spot…2-0.

In an effort to spark his attack, Johnson sent on first Johnson for O'Connell and then Lolos for Martin.

With the wind behind them, United started to mount some overdue pressure.

Nathan Ashmore did well to concede corners from Lemonheigh-Evans on an angle and Hall.

Two crosses by Moxey should have been finished by Lapslie, inches away, and Johnson, who got there a split-second too early and headed over.

United's last card was Ali Omar for Hall, Lewis sent up from centre-half to centre-forward.

The Gulls certainly gave it a go, in search of another late, late 'miracle', but Ashmore was not for beating.

The Wood 'keeper pulled off smart saves from Lemonheigh-Evans and Moxey and one extra-special one to stop the hard-working Lapslie shooting into the roof of the net.

But even five minutes of stoppage-time was not enough for United to pull off more 'Gary-Time' heroics on this occasion.

Boreham Wood (4-3-3): Ashmore; Smith, Evans, Fyfield, Ilesanmi; Smith, Ricketts, Mafuta (Rees 78); Mendy, Boden (Clifton 61), Marsh (Stephens 90+2); subs not used - Raymond, Munns.

Booked: None.

Torquay United (3-5-2): MacDonald; Wynter, Lewis, Moxey; O'Connell (Johnson 52), Little, Hall (Omar 84), Lapslie, Martin (Lolos 61); Holman, Lemonheigh-Evans; subs not used - Halstead (gk), Andrews.

Booked: Holman 85.

Referee: Daniel Middleton (Derbyshire).

Attendance: 701 (236 Gulls fans).