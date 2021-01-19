Boreham Wood 0 Torquay United 4

Published: 10:13 PM January 19, 2021

Goal celebrations for Asa Hall of Torquay United during the FA Trophy Second Round match between Boreham Wood and Torquay United at Meadow Park, Boreham Wood, Hertfordshire on 19 Jan 2021. Photo: Micah Crook/PPAUK - Credit: Micah Crook/PPAUK

Torquay United bounced back from their galling 2-1 New Year league defeat at Yeovil Town to put Boreham Wood to the sword with a stunning second-half display in the FA Trophy at Meadow Park.

Skipper Asa Hall broke the deadlock with a sweetly struck volley in the 51st minute. Gary Johnson’s Gulls kept Wood at bay with their usual hard work and then destroyed them with their trademark passing in the closing stages.

United wrapped up a Fifth Round trip to Southport with three goals in the space of six minutes – sub Billy Waters (82), Adam Randell (84) and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans (88).

It was hard to think of many boxes that were not ticked for Torquay, ahead of key upcoming league games at Notts County on Saturday and home to promotion rivals Sutton United next Tuesday.

Josh Umerah and Wood goalie Nathan Ashmore both needed treatment after an early clash, leading to a scrappy first quarter, not helped by the wet and windy conditions. The pitch was pristine, and it helped United to build up steady pressure, based on hard graft without the ball.

Ben Whitfield fired just over from 25 yards after Aaron Nemane put him away on the left and, in the 27th minute, Whitfield cut the ball back for Randell to test Ashmore with a low 30-yarder.

Ten minutes later Nemane, Dean Moxey and Whitfield combined for Whitfield to cross, Umerah just failing to get his head on the ball in front of goal.

Wood had to play second fiddle for long periods, but they forced their way into affairs just before half time, Shaun MacDonald saving smartly low down from Kabby Tshimanga.

Warren and Nemane picked up bookings, which meant they had to watch their step in the second half, but United hardly looked back after Hall swivelled and hit a left-foot volley through a crowded goalmouth for his seventh goal of the season…1-0.

The Gulls coped well with veteran targetman Matt Rhead and regular marksman Tshimanga created only one chance of net from then on. Tshimanga went clear on a through-ball counter in the 67th minute, but MacDonald dashed off his line and deflected the shot behind.

Having contained and countered all Wood’s threats, United finished them off, with Waters’ movement replacing Umerah’s physique and Armani Little lending his guile in place of Nemane’s trickery.



There was one moment of concern when Randell mistimed a touchline tackle, but referee Scott Tallis produced his yellow card, rather than a red, after consulting his linesman.



Wood were finally dispatched when a series of precise passing moves set up Waters for a cool finish, Randell with an accurate curling right-foot shot and Lemonheigh-Evans – his sixth goal of the season - a close-range stab after at least four team-mates were involved in the build-up.

From Meadow Park, it’s on to Meadow Lane, Nottingham, at the weekend with an even bigger prize of three points…

Boreham Wood (4-3-3): Ashmore; Smith, Stephens (Francis-Angol 88), Fyfield, Ilesanmi; Murtagh, Ricketts, Whitely (Mingoia 85): Morias (Coulthirst 80), Rhead, Tshimanga: subs not used – Huddart, Woodards.

Torquay United (4-4-1-1): MacDonald; Sherring, Warren, Cameron, Moxey; Nemane (Little 66), Hall (Andrews 85), Randell, Whitfield; Lemonheigh-Evans; Umerah (Waters 66): subs not used – Collins, Street.

Booked: Warren 12, Nemane 45, Randell 70.

Referee: Scott Tallis (Cambs).